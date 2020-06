Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Older well maintained home. - What a great home on the west side with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bonus sun room adjacent to the living room that adds more space as a sitting area. Check out the nice large back yard with lots of shade. The home has a two car attached garage with washer,dyer hookups. The country size kitchen is carefully upgraded with lots of cupboards and room for dining table.The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Yard care is included. no pets



No Pets Allowed



