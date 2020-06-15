All apartments in Lompoc
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1228 North Third Street

1228 3rd Street · (805) 735-2492
Location

1228 3rd Street, Lompoc, CA 93436

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1228 North Third Street · Avail. Aug 16

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
1228 North Third Street Available 08/16/20 Gardener's Delight - You will probably spend most of your time in the beautiful Patio Room off the dining area! Tile floors, surrounded by windows, high ceiling, and great for entertaining. The kitchen is a cook's delight with all appliances included. In the living room you will stay warm and cozy with the wood burning stove in the fireplace. Solar tubes in hallway and bathroom add to the natural light of this home. Outside, there is a fenced back yard, prep sink, tiled patio, and greenhouse. A front patio offers additional options for enjoyment of this home.

(RLNE2006805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

