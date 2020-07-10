/
apartments with washer dryer
46 Apartments for rent in Larkfield-Wikiup, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Larkfield-Wikiup
89 Oxford Court
89 Oxford Ct, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
700 sqft
Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in Larkfield Area of Santa Rosa - Nestled in the Larkfield area sits this newly built 1 bedroom cottage complete with an additional bonus room.
Results within 1 mile of Larkfield-Wikiup
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Results within 5 miles of Larkfield-Wikiup
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
9 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
13 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
12 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Santa Rosa
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
St. Rose
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
3 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
Wright Area Action Group
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,528
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
Junior College
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2744 Rochelle St.
2744 Rochelle Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1812 sqft
2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1930 Camino Del Prado
1930 Camino del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! - Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! Incredible features include stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Manor Association
701 Rockwell Place
701 Rockwell Place, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit with carport and driveway parking (could fit up to four compact cars!) garbage paid for! - Charming 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2044 Stonefield Lane
2044 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1589 sqft
2044 Stonefield Lane Available 08/01/20 Upscale Fountain Grove Condo with 2 suites and 2.5 bath( Water included Plus use of HOA amenities,pool,tennis court, spa) - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 cars garage in Fountaingrove.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2093 Pinercrest Dr
2093 Pinercrest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,498
2500 sqft
Fully furnished 4/3 Wine Country - Property Id: 249323 Beautiful fully furnished home in a quiet neighborhood. Ready move in. Cable, WiFi and utilities included. A warm fire pit to enjoy. Looking for a month to month tenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
3 bedroom house FULLY FURNISHED - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home., located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes FULLY FURNISHED (this is not negotiable). Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
901 Russell Avenue # 206
901 Russell Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
916 sqft
Gated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Falcon Wood - Gated Falcon Wood Condo complex located at Russell Ave and Range Avenue in Northern Santa Rosa. Very nice updated unit with second floor entry with a deck.
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2522 Coffey Lane
2522 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
840 sqft
2522 Coffey Lane Available 04/10/20 Northwest Santa Rosa Villa Rosa Two Bedroom Condo!!! - Come see this great two story condo! This home comes with pergo flooring on bottom floor and stairs.
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
509 Oak Lake Avenue
509 Oak Lake Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
Large 4 bedroom Home in Rincon Valley with Tanglewood Park access - This 4 bedroom home is located in the heart of Rincon Valley. Through the double front door to your left you will find the living and the dining room.
1 of 55
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2038 Stonefield Lane
2038 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! - Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! Thoughtfully designed with high end finishes.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
