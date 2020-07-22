132 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
12550 Laurel Street - 201
12550 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside! This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint,
Results within 1 mile of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9234 Winter Gardens Blvd
9234 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely renovated! Modern 3 bedroom/1 bathroom - Property Id: 129678 Completely renovated house inside and out available August 1!!! * New kitchen with quarts countertop/cabinets and Samsung black steel appliances package *

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbison Canyon
14574 Rios Canyon Rd
14574 Rios Canyon Road, Harbison Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Quite country setting in Rios Canyon! This ranch style home features split bedroom floor plan; master on one side & 2 beds on the other side, 1 bath in middle, 1700 sq ft, covered parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
11249 Callio Way
11249 Callio Way, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Two Story 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in lovely Pinery Grove. Beautiful tile flooring, large kitchen open to family room. Huge living dinning room combo. Open high ceiling master bedroom with large mirrored door closet.

1 of 13

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.

1 of 18

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,622
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,831
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
2 Units Available
El Cajon
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include air conditioners and additional storage. Residents can enjoy on-site amenities such as laundry, pool, and BBQ area. Conveniently situated near I-8 with proximity to Harry Griffen Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1423 Graves Ave. Unit 202
1423 Graves Avenue, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
1423 Graves Ave. Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit at the Alder Woods in El Cajon - Single story condo home; 2nd floor unit at the Alder Woods located in El Cajon.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9005 Trailridge Ave
9005 Trailridge Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
132 sqft
Private Rooms for Rent - Property Id: 209460 One private rooms is in a brand new single family house , 3200 sqf. The house located in west of Santee, just 15 miles east of La Jolla.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9434 Medina Drive
9434 Medina Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Single Family Home W/ 2-Car Garage - This very clean 3 bedroom and 2 bath plus bonus room single family home has great curb appeal and is approx.1400 sq. ft.. It has hardwood floors, granite countertops and a 2-car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9027 Farrington Court
9027 Farrington Court, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1662 sqft
9027 Farrington Court Available 08/01/20 Modern 4 BR 2.5 BA detached single-family home. - No additional showings planned at the present time.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1467 Marline Avenue
1467 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1250 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Yard! - Located near Freeway 8.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10656 Prince Carlos Ln
10656 Prince Carlos Lane, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1286 sqft
4 BDR Townhome in Quiet Setting - Welcome to Del Coronado Townhomes with community playgrounds and winding walking paths in quiet, tree-lined residential neighborhood located in Santee foothills.
Lakeside is one of the many census-designated places within San Diego County, so with its 20,648 residents, it's somewhere between a neighborhood and a full-blown city. But as long as you can find rental homes in Lakeside, it shouldn't matter what the official name for this area is. All that matters is that your search for housing here is short and satisfactory! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakeside, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

