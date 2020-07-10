/
21 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lake Sherwood, CA
Lake Sherwood
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
9200 sqft
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.
Lake Sherwood
100 Upper Lake Road
100 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
4818 sqft
Only a minute walk from the lake! Great floor plan with a very comfortable and charming feeling. Beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the downstairs. Formal living room with marble fireplace and dining room that opens to butler's pantry.
Lake Sherwood
2454 Swanfield Court
2454 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2835 sqft
This premier townhome is in the private enclave of Sherwood Country Club. Located behind the guard gates, this property features expansive views of the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains & overlooks the country club grounds.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Sherwood
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace
27475 WINDING WAY E
27475 Winding Way, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
4939 sqft
This private and gated, the ocean-view estate is nestled in the foothills in the exclusive Winding Way neighborhood on approximately 1.83 acres.
Malibu Park
6134 Busch Drive
6134 Busch Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,900
3315 sqft
Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer.
Western Malibu
31727 Pacific Coast
31727 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,500
3440 sqft
Short term or long term lease! Please contact listing agent for more details.
Malibu Park
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE
6453 Guernsey Avenue, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
3455 sqft
Contemporary single-level by Scott Gillen. Enormous windows, wide glass doors, whitewater views, wood floors, exposed-beam ceilings, abundant custom cabinetry, open layout for grand indoor-outdoor entertaining. Private, gorgeously landscaped.
Western Malibu
33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33461 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Rest and relaxation in this cozy three bedroom and two bath home on approximately one acre with beautiful ocean and mountains views with Santa Barbara Island positioned out front to insure spectacular sunsets.
Old Agoura
27862 Blythedale Road
27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3406 sqft
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort.
Western Malibu
31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31220 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
4062 sqft
Perfect for entertaining, bright stylish contemporary with ocean views. Sunken living room/bar/den has high ceilings, wraparound windows, dramatic rock wall fireplace.
Central Malibu
26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE
26901 Seavista Drive, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$65,000
10114 sqft
Gated Malibu architectural commands panoramic shoreline/ocean/island vistas. Decks & terraces invite resort living & impressive entertaining. Open-plan design and meticulous construction with vanishing doors, coral stone floors, & elevator.
Point Dume
6936 FERNHILL DRIVE
6936 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4577 sqft
Magnificent gated two-story Mediterranean estate providing privacy in a truly sensational and peaceful setting. Located on beautiful Point Dume, the approx. 4,577 sq. ft.
Western Malibu
31412 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31412 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
4974 sqft
Broad Beach residence combines open layout, classic finishes, & exceptionally fine construction with high ceilings, wood floors, expansive windows, & spectacular whitewater views.
Central Malibu
27082 MALIBU COVE COLONY DRIVE
27082 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3412 sqft
The Ultimate in Luxury & Hospitality! Ultra Contemporary oceanfront home on Malibu Cove Colony Drive.
Point Dume
7089 BIRDVIEW AVENUE
7089 Birdview Avenue, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$27,500
2571 sqft
This contemporary Cape Cod, 2 bedrooms with 2.5 baths is situated on the panoramic Birdview bluff overlooking the blue Pacific. The open living room, with fireplace, has glass panel doors that open up to wraparound, wood decks.
Western Malibu
33406 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33406 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$32,500
Located on one of the most desirable private beaches in Malibu, this tri-level chic, Architectural masterpiece is the ultimate in coastal living.
Central Malibu
28026 Sea Lane Drive
28026 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
3795 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate Malibu summer vacation in one of the most stunning estates on the prestigious Paradise Cove beach. Located behind private gates with direct beach access is this 4 bedroom/5 bath home with detached guest bungalow.
Central Malibu
6750 FERNHILL DRIVE
6750 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
2336 sqft
The perfect house for entertaining, this gated, updated, immaculate single-level Point Dume lease has high ceilings, hardwood floors, great flow, attractive contemporary furnishings, and loads of light, plus lots of decks, patio, and garden space
Malibu Park
6368 SEA STAR DRIVE
6368 Sea Star Drive, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
6257 sqft
Located in the desirable Sea Star Estates is this double-gated Mediterranean-style estate with GH and panoramic ocean views.
11844 S Beach Club Way
11844 South Beach Club Way, Ventura County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
2062 sqft
Gorgeous Malibu beachfront getaway with gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, brand new wood floors, tumbled marble baths, and captivating ocean views from every room! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen that opens to a bright and inviting family room leading
29441 Mulholland Highway
29441 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3714 sqft
Stunning 1999 custom home in Agoura Hills with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Interior design of nostalgic and eclectic Spanish/Western inspiration. The single-story home lies on 1.
