apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:56 PM
59 Apartments for rent in Lake Sherwood, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood
2442 Swanfield Court
2442 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,995
3140 sqft
Could be Furnished. Pristine All redone Trentwood townhouse inside guard gated Lake Sherwood. View side of the street with killer views to the club, lake and surrounding mountains! All new French Oak wood flooring throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood
268 Lake Sherwood Drive
268 Lake Sherwood Drive, Lake Sherwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1407 sqft
It is hard to believe you can live in the Lake Sherwood area for $3700/mo, but it is true! This bright & highly updated gingerbread cottage style property features the following: A spacious family room w/ a stone accented fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Sherwood
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
7 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arrive Thousand Oaks offers a mix of quality, tranquility, and luxury. Nestled in the foothills of Thousand Oaks, the grounds feature expansive green grass and mature trees, providing a peaceful, serene living environment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,337
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
8 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
9 Units Available
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,023
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
2+2 THOUSAND OAKS - BRAND NEW LUXURY COMMUNITY! - Located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, 77 North is a prestigious 40-unit luxury apartment community featuring sweeping mountain views with dining, shopping, and entertainment all just steps from your
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16
351 Chestnut Hill Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
609 sqft
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom! This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
87 Jensen Court
87 Jensen Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
1996 sqft
Built in 2017, no expense spared. Green living, smart amenities, corner unit, Modern Mediterranean style townhome w/ stunning views located in the heart of T.O. Spacious living room looks out to the beautiful landscape.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
86 Maegan Place
86 Maegan Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Stunning condo completely remodeled from top to bottom!3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with open floorpan.Great end unit w/fantastic views & incredible lighting.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
142 Jeranios Court
142 Jeranios Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1361 sqft
Immaculate, upgraded townhome in central Thousand Oaks, near Civic Arts Plaza, The Lakes, and Gardens of the World. Easy access to 23 or 101 Fwy. This kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom cabinets with pull-outs and built-ins.
1 of 27
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Newbury Park
177 Heather Ridge Avenue
177 Heather Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1321 sqft
Adorable 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Newbury Park! - Centrally located in Newbury Park, this adorable three bedroom/two bath single story townhome is available for you! With an open floor plan, this home features dark wood floors, freshly painted walls
1 of 17
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G
2402 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
907 sqft
Camelot Community Downstairs 2 Bedroom Condo, Thousand Oaks, CA - Cute downstairs condo unit in the popular Camelot community in Thousand Oaks. This home is well maintained with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Los Robles
253 Green Moor Place
253 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1199 sqft
Charming, well-maintained, end unit overlooking manicured green lawn area. located in the well-maintained, quiet Los Robles Town Home community of Thousand Oak. Must see to appreciate this roomy almost 1200 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse.
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake Village
3734 Summershore Lane
3734 Summershore Lane, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1364 sqft
Here is your renovated and upgraded one level home right across the Westlake Landing and The Lake. Amenities include newer custom marble floorings in kitchen, living and dining room, both bathrooms and hallway.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2414 PLEASANT WAY #H
2414 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1113 sqft
3BR Upstairs Condo Near The Lakes Shopping Center - Desirable upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Balcony off of the living area and master bedroom. Pergo floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms. Interior laundry room. Detached carport parking.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
1708 Royal St George Drive
1708 Royal Saint George Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2196 sqft
Beautifully updated single story North Ranch home on a cul de sac street in the Ben Johnson Fairway community. The home features gorgeous wood and polished limestone flooring, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces and a covered garden atrium.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1202 S Westlake Boulevard
1202 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.
