apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
101 Apartments for rent in Lake Sherwood, CA with pool
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
9200 sqft
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Sherwood
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Westlake Village
2544 Kirsten Lee Drive
2544 Kirsten Lee Drive, Westlake Village, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
4258 sqft
undefined
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Sherwood
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:55am
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,810
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,221
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1033 Winston Court
1033 Winston Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1780 sqft
Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME in Westlake Village! - If you love quiet cul-de-sacs, you will love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home in the desirable Village Homes neighborhood of Westlake Village! This home features brand new
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2458 sqft
Fantastic location in North Ranch by golf course & beautiful park. Gorgeous area of upscale homes, lush landscaping & mountain views.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Los Robles
272 Green Moor Pl
272 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1421 sqft
Los Robles Townhomes -This is a large 3 bedroom 2 Â½ bath condo with interior laundry room, a single car garage with one assigned parking space, fenced in back patio, access to pool and clubhouse.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1538 Folkestone Terrace
1538 Folkstone Terrace Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
2449 sqft
Beautiful Westlake Village Home with Pool and Mountain views - 5 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom Pool Home Located In Prime Location Of Southshore Hills. Great Curb Appeal With Beautiful Landscaping In Both Front & Back Yards.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16
351 Chestnut Hill Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
514 sqft
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom! This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
86 Maegan Place
86 Maegan Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Stunning condo completely remodeled from top to bottom!3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with open floorpan.Great end unit w/fantastic views & incredible lighting.
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2323 Silver Spring Drive
2323 Silver Spring Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3128 sqft
Great and desirable location. A large 2-story pool home in the heart of Westlake Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded Bosch stainless steel dishwasher and gas range, eat-in breakfast area, plenty of cabinets.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Newbury Park
536 Cayo Grande Court
536 Cayo Grande Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
1996 sqft
This upgraded 4+loft+2.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
142 Jeranios Court
142 Jeranios Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1361 sqft
Immaculate, upgraded townhome in central Thousand Oaks, near Civic Arts Plaza, The Lakes, and Gardens of the World. Easy access to 23 or 101 Fwy. This kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom cabinets with pull-outs and built-ins.
