apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
59 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Lake Forest, CA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Lake Forest
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
19431 Rue De Valore
19431 Rue De Valore, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19431 Rue De Valore in Lake Forest. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho de los Alisos
25671 Le Parc
25671 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Former Model Home! Newly updated with extensive wood flooring, new sliding doors, new paint, fixtures and baseboards. This darling unit is ready for you to move right in. Such a peaceful and tranquil setting. Super cute complex with community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,714
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
13 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,877
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
26 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 04:16am
8 Units Available
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
401 Avenida Castilla
401 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath Home, with 2 steps to patio . Quiet location. Newer pretty laminate flooring, light and bright living room. Living room has a large window with shutters. Nice size dining area for you and your guests.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
789 Via Los Altos
789 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
Lovely single level 2 bedroom Casa Linda. Park right outside to walk right in, no stairs to access this beautiful property. Carport on the same level as home.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON, unit P
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEWER APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER. GLASS ENCLOSED BALCONY OVERLOOKS GREENERY & TREES. CUSTOM TILE FLOORING, TASTEFULLY DECORATED. NICELY FURNISHED,END UNIT, CLUBHOUSE 1 & POOL NEARBY.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
26165 La Real
26165 La Real, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
473 sqft
CALL CHRIS MOORE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949-463-8996. Upon entering this updated and remodeled upper end unit you will find an abundance of light, vaulted ceilings and beautiful newer flooring thru-out.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2230 Via Puerta
2230 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Enjoy The Senior community of Laguna Woods Village 55+~~Live close to Laguna Beach~~No stairs or steps~~No unit above or below~~Close to the carport~~Upgraded Granite counters in the kitchen with a mosaic tile back splash~~Tile flooring in the
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
175 Avenida Majorca
175 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
770 sqft
This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
14 Via Castilla
14 Via Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
950 sqft
Single Story Bungalow Fully Furnished- Move Right In and Enjoy the Good Life in Laguna Woods Village. This Granada, will have one bedroom locked and will not be usable.. by tenant.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
827 Via Alhambra
827 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1009 sqft
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. 55+ residential community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2066 Via Mariposa E
2066 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
890 sqft
Looking for a vacation spot or retirement rental come and check out Laguna Woods 55+community. This lovely Monterey manor 2 bedroom/1 bath fully furnished with a fully furnished kitchen and a lovely front patio, very quiet area with trees out front.
1 of 19
Last updated March 15 at 07:16pm
1 Unit Available
170 Avenida Majorca
170 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED-6-10 MONTH LEASE. Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bathroom, furnished single story for lease. Enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village. This is in a quiet, private location with no one above or below.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
69 Calle Aragon
69 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful Cadiz Model In A Fabulous Location Near The Serpentine Walk. Generously-Sized 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom, Fully-Furnished Unit With Laminate Flooring, Smooth Ceilings, Walk-In Shower And No Stairs To Entire.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
SAMLARC
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
