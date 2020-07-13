Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM

55 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
38 CAMPTON Place
38 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
747 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity in Beacon Hill! Upper Level Condo with all Living Space on One Level! Like New Condition with an Open and Bright Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Open View from Balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Niguel
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
62 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,773
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Niguel
1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,714
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Township Village
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1250 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:16am
8 Units Available
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Lake Forest
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
401 Avenida Castilla
401 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath Home, with 2 steps to patio . Quiet location. Newer pretty laminate flooring, light and bright living room. Living room has a large window with shutters. Nice size dining area for you and your guests.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
789 Via Los Altos
789 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
Lovely single level 2 bedroom Casa Linda. Park right outside to walk right in, no stairs to access this beautiful property. Carport on the same level as home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON, unit P
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEWER APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER. GLASS ENCLOSED BALCONY OVERLOOKS GREENERY & TREES. CUSTOM TILE FLOORING, TASTEFULLY DECORATED. NICELY FURNISHED,END UNIT, CLUBHOUSE 1 & POOL NEARBY.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
25611 Quail Run
25611 Quail Run, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quick walk to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Gated property in prime location, overlooking the association pool and spa. Easy access to bike/walking trail leading to beach without having to cross PCH.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
26165 La Real
26165 La Real, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
473 sqft
CALL CHRIS MOORE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949-463-8996. Upon entering this updated and remodeled upper end unit you will find an abundance of light, vaulted ceilings and beautiful newer flooring thru-out.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2230 Via Puerta
2230 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Enjoy The Senior community of Laguna Woods Village 55+~~Live close to Laguna Beach~~No stairs or steps~~No unit above or below~~Close to the carport~~Upgraded Granite counters in the kitchen with a mosaic tile back splash~~Tile flooring in the

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
175 Avenida Majorca
175 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
770 sqft
This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
932 Avenida Majorca
932 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1324 sqft
Stunning 'New Seville Model'! Located in the senior resort community of Laguna Woods. Corner unit quiet and peaceful, surrounded by Greenbelt. This home is available fully furnished for all your needs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
5370 Punta Alta
5370 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with a lovely view in the 55+ senior community of Laguna Woods. Located on the second floor, this home has an underground parking space with easy access to the elevator and mail delivery.

July 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report. Laguna Niguel rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laguna Niguel rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Laguna Niguel rents declined slightly over the past month

Laguna Niguel rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 3.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laguna Niguel stand at $1,763 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,265 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Laguna Niguel's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Laguna Niguel over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Laguna Niguel

    As rents have fallen sharply in Laguna Niguel, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Laguna Niguel is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Laguna Niguel's median two-bedroom rent of $2,265 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Laguna Niguel fell sharply over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Laguna Niguel than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Laguna Niguel is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

