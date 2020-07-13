Apartment List
344 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lafayette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Estates
3434 Woodview Dr
3434 Woodview Drive, Lafayette, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
5062 sqft
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Nestled at the end of Woodview Dr. this home is located in a private setting with panoramic views. It includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 5062 sq.ft. on 3.08 acres.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Secluded Valley
1210 Via Gabarda Way
1210 Via Gabarda, Lafayette, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2554 sqft
Fabulous Views for Miles from Lafayette Hilltop Property! - Come home to stunning views from your private hilltop property! This single level Lafayette home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
88 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:54am
3 Units Available
Rossmoor
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
1840 Tice Creek Dr
1840 Tice Creek Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1237 sqft
Nicole Nielsen - Agt: 925-382-8801 - Beautiful Rare lease in the Waterford. Wesbury model. New paint and carpet. End unit so the Dining room is extra large. 2bedroom 2 bath. Please adhere to the Covid Guidelines, see associated docs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Alice
159 Alice Ln
159 Alice Lane, Orinda, CA
Studio
$1,950
450 sqft
Fully Furnished studio for one (1) occupant only; no pets please! Minutes from downtown Moraga with convenient laundry mat or have service pick up at your home; also minutes to Orinda...

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
20 Benthill Ct
20 Benthill Court, Reliez Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
1000 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 20 Benthill Ct in Lafayette! - This beautifully unique newly renovated one bedroom 2.5 bath home is surrounded by a half-acre of privacy and a view that could kill.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Glorietta
237 Overhill Rd
237 Overhill Road, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1615 sqft
Joanne Heald - Agt: 510-6127650 - Darling home in the heart of Glorietta! Charming, clean and updated. Available July 15 for minimum 1 year lease. Tenant to pay all utilities. Gardener included. One small dog allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Saranap
1195 Saranap Avenue
1195 Saranap Avenue, Saranap, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Walnut Creek with spacious rooms and plenty of outdoor space. Bamboo hardwood floors, secluded pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry onsite, and extra large yard.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,173
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Lafayette, CA

"Oh, my sweet Lafayette, how I'm going to miss you. / You feel so good, Lafayette, now I've come to greet you / Tell all my friends I've come back again / I couldn't stay away, I was gone only a day / But I'm comin' back to my sweet Lafayette" (-Lucinda Williams, “Lafayette”)

Making up one-third of the Lamorinda (Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda) trifecta, Lafayette is renowned as one of the most pleasant and livable regions in the Bay Area (a feat, given its competition!). Located in the central section Contra Costa County, Lafayette boasts perfect California weather and an overall extremely high quality of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lafayette, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lafayette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

