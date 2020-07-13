344 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA with parking
"Oh, my sweet Lafayette, how I'm going to miss you. / You feel so good, Lafayette, now I've come to greet you / Tell all my friends I've come back again / I couldn't stay away, I was gone only a day / But I'm comin' back to my sweet Lafayette" (-Lucinda Williams, “Lafayette”)
Making up one-third of the Lamorinda (Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda) trifecta, Lafayette is renowned as one of the most pleasant and livable regions in the Bay Area (a feat, given its competition!). Located in the central section Contra Costa County, Lafayette boasts perfect California weather and an overall extremely high quality of life. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lafayette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.