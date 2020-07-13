137 Apartments for rent in La Cañada Flintridge, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
4913 Revlon Drive
4913 Revlon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1480 sqft
Great quiet residential neighborhood close to La Canada High Schools & freeway access, previously remodeled in 2013 (double pane windows, wood/tile floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops).

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
1209 Fernside Drive
1209 Fernside Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
1995 sqft
Gorgeous,newer 2 story home totally rebuilt in 2008, located one block from La Canada Elem. School, in prestigious La Canada School system.This magnificent home offers 5 bedrooms plus 4 luxurious baths, 2 of which have Jacuzzi tubs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
347 Baptiste Way
347 Baptiste Way, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2585 sqft
Conveniently located close to schools and town, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom home has been tastefully remodeled throughout the years. Enjoy entertaining and everyday living in this great floor plan with easy flow to the outdoors.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
4532 Alta Canyada Road
4532 Alta Canyada Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1960 sqft
Ideally located in La Ca�ada Flintridge sits this charming 1926 traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. The home exudes curb appeal w/ a freshly maintained yard, a large mature Deodar tree, a child's swing, & a curved walkway.
Results within 1 mile of La Cañada Flintridge
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
La Crescenta-Montrose
Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Verdugo Woodlands
1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318
1935 Alpha Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
689 sqft
Nestled in the Alpha Terrace Community in Glendale is a charming Condo featuring One bedroom, One bathroom and 1 assigned parking spot with storage space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Montrose Verdugo City
2705 Piedmont Avenue
2705 Piedmont Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment. Bright and Freshly Painted Upstairs End Unit. This unit features an eat-in kitchen, newer flooring, updated bath and kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2149 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off the living room Appliances include:
Results within 5 miles of La Cañada Flintridge
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
53 Units Available
Vineyard
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,057
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
61 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,965
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes! Call Us For Details! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,365
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,162
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,079
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,423
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Verdugo Viejo
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,277
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,669
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Vineyard
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,001
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,135
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,518
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in La Cañada Flintridge, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Cañada Flintridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

