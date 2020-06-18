All apartments in Isla Vista
Find more places like 6779 Del Playa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Isla Vista, CA
/
6779 Del Playa Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

6779 Del Playa Drive

6779 Del Playa Drive · (805) 973-7077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Isla Vista
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA 93117
Isla Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 6779 Del Playa Drive · Avail. now

$15,400

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 2776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
volleyball court
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease. This 7 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath home is the newest property to be built in Isla Vista, and will be available starting September 1, 2020 for the Fall 2020 school year.

We are very excited to be able to offer truly one of the most spectacular and unique living options on Del Playa. The property features 7 large bedrooms, spread between two levels of the home. Each bedroom conveniently features individual closets for private and separate storage. All 4 large bathrooms feature double sinks, and full bathtub/shower combinations, for a total of 8 sinks, as well as private storage boxes in each bathroom for individual resident use.

This property allows a maximum of 2 residents per room, for a total occupancy of 14 people. This is one of the only properties on Del Playa to offer ocean and park views from every single room in the house. Due to the location adjacent to Sea Lookout Park and the Del Playa Volleyball Court, the home overlooks park with neighbors on only one side of the building. Furthermore, the upstairs bedrooms each feature large balconies overlooking the park and ocean, while the downstairs rooms feature windows with ocean and park views.

No expense has been spared in the full ground up construction of 6779 Del Playa. The communal living areas offer a huge open atrium space, with large wraparound kitchen, and double refrigerators. The home also comes with a separate laundry room that includes hookups. We are pleased to offer a non coin op washer dryer for a monthly rental fee.

The entire home includes modern polished concrete floors on the first floor, engineered wood floors on the second floor, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and new tile work in all of the bathrooms. The second floor has extra tall, 9 foot ceilings, and the first floor includes a full two story window allowing natural light

We know that parking is at a premium in Del Playa, and the property can accommodate up to 4 cars on site. As a Koto Group Resident, you also are first in line for any additional parking that we may have available at our other adjacent Del Playa properties.

Residents pay for pro rata share of Water and Garbage, but the property comes included with High Speed Cox Internet service.

This home will be available for lease starting September 1, 2020, with your lease running to June 14, 2021. The property is currently in the final phases of finishing construction.

(RLNE5858163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6779 Del Playa Drive have any available units?
6779 Del Playa Drive has a unit available for $15,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6779 Del Playa Drive have?
Some of 6779 Del Playa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6779 Del Playa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6779 Del Playa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6779 Del Playa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6779 Del Playa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6779 Del Playa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6779 Del Playa Drive does offer parking.
Does 6779 Del Playa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6779 Del Playa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6779 Del Playa Drive have a pool?
No, 6779 Del Playa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6779 Del Playa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6779 Del Playa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6779 Del Playa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6779 Del Playa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6779 Del Playa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6779 Del Playa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6779 Del Playa Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Isla Vista 2 BedroomsIsla Vista 3 Bedrooms
Isla Vista Apartments with BalconyIsla Vista Apartments with Parking
Isla Vista Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CAGoleta, CAChannel Islands Beach, CA
Santa Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CALompoc, CACarpinteria, CA
Montecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Santa BarbaraAllan Hancock College
Ventura College
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity