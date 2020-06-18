6779 Del Playa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking volleyball court

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access volleyball court

Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease. This 7 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath home is the newest property to be built in Isla Vista, and will be available starting September 1, 2020 for the Fall 2020 school year.



We are very excited to be able to offer truly one of the most spectacular and unique living options on Del Playa. The property features 7 large bedrooms, spread between two levels of the home. Each bedroom conveniently features individual closets for private and separate storage. All 4 large bathrooms feature double sinks, and full bathtub/shower combinations, for a total of 8 sinks, as well as private storage boxes in each bathroom for individual resident use.



This property allows a maximum of 2 residents per room, for a total occupancy of 14 people. This is one of the only properties on Del Playa to offer ocean and park views from every single room in the house. Due to the location adjacent to Sea Lookout Park and the Del Playa Volleyball Court, the home overlooks park with neighbors on only one side of the building. Furthermore, the upstairs bedrooms each feature large balconies overlooking the park and ocean, while the downstairs rooms feature windows with ocean and park views.



No expense has been spared in the full ground up construction of 6779 Del Playa. The communal living areas offer a huge open atrium space, with large wraparound kitchen, and double refrigerators. The home also comes with a separate laundry room that includes hookups. We are pleased to offer a non coin op washer dryer for a monthly rental fee.



The entire home includes modern polished concrete floors on the first floor, engineered wood floors on the second floor, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and new tile work in all of the bathrooms. The second floor has extra tall, 9 foot ceilings, and the first floor includes a full two story window allowing natural light



We know that parking is at a premium in Del Playa, and the property can accommodate up to 4 cars on site. As a Koto Group Resident, you also are first in line for any additional parking that we may have available at our other adjacent Del Playa properties.



Residents pay for pro rata share of Water and Garbage, but the property comes included with High Speed Cox Internet service.



This home will be available for lease starting September 1, 2020, with your lease running to June 14, 2021. The property is currently in the final phases of finishing construction.



(RLNE5858163)