Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Spanish style house has a stunning ocean view, gated shared courtyard, and unbeatable location. Gardening and trash are included along with off-street reserved parking, communal bike parking, a large courtyard, a nice lawn, and a washer and dryer in the house.



Occupancy: 10

Rent: $8,500

Security Deposit: $8,500

Brand new kitchen (remodeled last year)

Washer and dryer in unit

Gated community

Only a block away from UCSB.