Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, CA with garage

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Homeplace
1 Unit Available
463 El Arroyo RD
463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
4650 sqft
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Hillsborough Heights
1 Unit Available
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Carolands
1 Unit Available
580 Remillard DR
580 Remillard Drive, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3790 sqft
This spacious 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, large chef's kitchen, 2 family rooms, large circular driveway, and an expansive backyard with garden and extra open lot.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsborough
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,311
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,617
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,786
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,959
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,178
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sugarloaf
1 Unit Available
2920 Sunset TER
2920 Sunset Terrace, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1730 sqft
A private retreat with luxury details and open concept layout located in a quiet neighborhood. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms plus a bonus work at home office.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
North Central
1 Unit Available
817 N Humboldt ST 411
817 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
693 sqft
pacious, quiet, top-floor home in a quiet location with plenty of natural light. Overlooks the serene, picturesque courtyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Easton Addition
1 Unit Available
2112 Easton DR
2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2918 sqft
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
410 E Ellsworth CT
410 East Ellsworth Court, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1400 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on cul de sac. Walking distance to downtown San Mateo. Eat in kitchen with gas range, and GE Profile oven. Separate formal dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
846 Highland AVE
846 Highland Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
For Lease! Darling 1920s detached Bungalow, Awesome location! Just blocks from Burlingame Avenue, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with newly refinished hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, formal

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,475
7663 sqft
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown San Mateo
1 Unit Available
555 Laurel Avenue
555 Laurel Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1873 sqft
JUST RENTED! No longer available. OWNERS: Do you need professional guidance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beresford Park
1 Unit Available
472 Gymkhana Road
472 Gymkhana Road, San Mateo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
1840 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
822 Linden Ave.
822 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
2200 sqft
Remodeled Burlingame Craftsman with a Stunning Contemporary Interior and Detached Cottage...

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
525 Almer Rd Apt 302
525 Almer Road, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1485 sqft
Three bed, two bath top floor unit with great natural light in downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Clean and comfortable (3) three bedroom, (2) two bathroom condo for lease in the

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burlingame Terrace
1 Unit Available
1116 Chula Vista Ave
1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
900 sqft
This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings! Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! Many restaurants are right

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
747 Costa Rica Avenue
747 Costa Rica Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1950 sqft
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage. Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sugarloaf
1 Unit Available
Laurelwood
1301 West Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
725 sqft
1bd 1bth - 1 month free rent - Property Id: 227964 Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
1155 Bayswater Ave 201
1155 Bayswater Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1000 sqft
Unit 201 Available 07/01/20 Prime Burlingame Locate Close To Downtown, Ca - Property Id: 113732 Total Rebuild New Unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hillsborough, CA

Hillsborough apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

