408 Lighthouse Ct

OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM. Gorgeous Two-Story Townhome in the highly sought out HANNA Ranch/Baypoint Community in HERCULES, Newly Carpeted Staircase leading to the Stunning Living area, vaulted heights, gas burning Granite Tiled Fireplace, Hardwood flooring, Wood Shutters/Window Treatments, Alabaster Cabinets w/Stainless Pulls, Elegant QUARTZ Counter Tops w/MOEN Stainless Faucet & New Stainless Steel Appliances includes GAS Stove, Inside Laundry w/Full Size Washer & Dryer, Spa Like Bath with Sun Window, USB plugs for cell recharging, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet & Balcony. Two Balconys for entertaining, Attached ONE Car Garage w/remote access, Swimming Pool & Club House, SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED. Water & Rubbish Included in monthly rent.