Hercules, CA
408 Lighthouse Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

408 Lighthouse Ct

408 Lighthouse Court · (510) 467-4911
Location

408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA 94547
Bay Pointe

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM. Gorgeous Two-Story Townhome in the highly sought out HANNA Ranch/Baypoint Community in HERCULES, Newly Carpeted Staircase leading to the Stunning Living area, vaulted heights, gas burning Granite Tiled Fireplace, Hardwood flooring, Wood Shutters/Window Treatments, Alabaster Cabinets w/Stainless Pulls, Elegant QUARTZ Counter Tops w/MOEN Stainless Faucet & New Stainless Steel Appliances includes GAS Stove, Inside Laundry w/Full Size Washer & Dryer, Spa Like Bath with Sun Window, USB plugs for cell recharging, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet & Balcony. Two Balconys for entertaining, Attached ONE Car Garage w/remote access, Swimming Pool & Club House, SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED. Water & Rubbish Included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Lighthouse Ct have any available units?
408 Lighthouse Ct has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Lighthouse Ct have?
Some of 408 Lighthouse Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Lighthouse Ct currently offering any rent specials?
408 Lighthouse Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Lighthouse Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Lighthouse Ct is pet friendly.
Does 408 Lighthouse Ct offer parking?
Yes, 408 Lighthouse Ct does offer parking.
Does 408 Lighthouse Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Lighthouse Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Lighthouse Ct have a pool?
Yes, 408 Lighthouse Ct has a pool.
Does 408 Lighthouse Ct have accessible units?
No, 408 Lighthouse Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Lighthouse Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Lighthouse Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Lighthouse Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Lighthouse Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
