1099 Promenade St

1099 Promenade Street · (510) 467-4911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1099 Promenade Street, Hercules, CA 94547
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area. Living Room & bedroom w/ brand new Hardwood flooring, Bedroom w/Mirrored Closet, Nice Modern Bath, Air Conditioning, Central Heat. Kitchen w/Laminate Counter tops, Cabinets and with all appliances, Inside laundry with washer & dryer. Street parking. Water & Trash & Gas included in the rent. Near New Transportation Center, Public transportation, Highway 80 & 4. Efficient living with privacy. Call today for your viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 Promenade St have any available units?
1099 Promenade St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1099 Promenade St have?
Some of 1099 Promenade St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 Promenade St currently offering any rent specials?
1099 Promenade St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 Promenade St pet-friendly?
No, 1099 Promenade St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hercules.
Does 1099 Promenade St offer parking?
Yes, 1099 Promenade St does offer parking.
Does 1099 Promenade St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1099 Promenade St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 Promenade St have a pool?
No, 1099 Promenade St does not have a pool.
Does 1099 Promenade St have accessible units?
No, 1099 Promenade St does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 Promenade St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1099 Promenade St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1099 Promenade St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1099 Promenade St has units with air conditioning.
