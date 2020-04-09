1099 Promenade St

Amenities
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area. Living Room & bedroom w/ brand new Hardwood flooring, Bedroom w/Mirrored Closet, Nice Modern Bath, Air Conditioning, Central Heat. Kitchen w/Laminate Counter tops, Cabinets and with all appliances, Inside laundry with washer & dryer. Street parking. Water & Trash & Gas included in the rent. Near New Transportation Center, Public transportation, Highway 80 & 4. Efficient living with privacy. Call today for your viewing.