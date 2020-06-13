47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hemet, CA
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 85
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 61
1 of 54
1 of 30
1 of 30
1 of 37
1 of 13
1 of 53
1 of 28
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 8
"It was a picturesque life, with more of sentiment and gayety in it, more also that was truly dramatic, more romance, than will ever be seen again on those sunny shores. The aroma of it all lingers there still; industries and inventions have not yet slain it; it will last out its century,—in fact, it can never be quite lost, so long as there is left standing one such house as the Señora Moreno’s. " (Helen Hunt Jackson, “Ramona”)
More than 80,000 people call Hemet home. Located in the San Jacinto Valley of California, this city's residents enjoy mild weather and long, beautiful months of summer. Hemet owes its existence to the creation of Lake Hemet nearby, which is a man-made water reservoir built for the agricultural industry. Modern Hemet is much less agriculturally-inclined, however, as its main industries are health, education, retail trade, and government services. For the last 20 years this city has been designated an official Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation because of the city's dedication to local forest conservation. See more
Finding an apartment in Hemet that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.