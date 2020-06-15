All apartments in Greenfield
239 10th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

239 10th St

239 10th Street · (831) 424-0001
Location

239 10th Street, Greenfield, CA 93927

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 239 10th St · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

Remodeled 3 BR 1.5 BA in Greenfield! - Check out this charmer on a large lot! This home features a spacious kitchen with new cabinets and countertops, new carpet and paint, and new window coverings. This property features alley access into the back yard where the garage is located. There is a separate workshop/storage area. Front yard has just been landscaped and there are ample trees in the back yard. Rent is $1,850.00 per month with a security deposit of $1,950.00. If you are interested, please fill out an application through our website at http://tncrealestate.com/rental_properties.php There is no fee to apply, however, each adult will need to fill out an application prior to viewing the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 10th St have any available units?
239 10th St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 239 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
239 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 239 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 239 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 239 10th St does offer parking.
Does 239 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 10th St have a pool?
No, 239 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 239 10th St have accessible units?
No, 239 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 239 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
