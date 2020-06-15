239 10th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 BR 1.5 BA in Greenfield! - Check out this charmer on a large lot! This home features a spacious kitchen with new cabinets and countertops, new carpet and paint, and new window coverings. This property features alley access into the back yard where the garage is located. There is a separate workshop/storage area. Front yard has just been landscaped and there are ample trees in the back yard. Rent is $1,850.00 per month with a security deposit of $1,950.00. If you are interested, please fill out an application through our website at http://tncrealestate.com/rental_properties.php There is no fee to apply, however, each adult will need to fill out an application prior to viewing the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703843)