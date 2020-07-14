All apartments in Grass Valley
Last updated July 14 2020

114 N. School Street

114 North School Street · No Longer Available
Location

114 North School Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor.
View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc

View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.com/tenant-information/

Bedrooms: 3 
Bathrooms: 2
Square Feet: 1,525 sf 
Garage: 1-car carport
Pets: No Pets (Service/Assistant Animals welcome)
Available When: NOW
Rent: $1550
Security Deposit: 2x's the rent
Lease Type: 1-year

Great Location-larger lot in Downtown Grass Valley. WALK to all the fun events, shops and restaurants.  Home is single story. Beautiful entry and yard with rose gardens. Covered wood deck for extended living.

First bedroom is located off the entry and has built in bookshelves and wood paneling. There is a BIG formal living room with 12' tall ceilings off of entry PLUS a HUGE family room. The second bedroom is located off of the family room has has an attached full bathroom.

The kitchen is off of the family room and has a dining area, closet for washer/dryer (not included), and is a BIG space for entertaining. The fridge is included. Electric stove. No dishwasher. There is a good size pantry off of the kitchen that also houses the furnace.

The last bedroom is located off of the kitchen at the back of the house and also has an attached bathroom.

There is a detached 1-car carport plus room for one off street parking spot in front of the carport. Yard is a good size. Professional landscaping services are provided but at the cost of the tenant and run around $120/month.

Rent is $1550/month.  Security Deposit is 2x's the rent.  No pets (service/assistant animals welcome), no cannabis, no smoking.   All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and include PG&E, City of GV sewer/water and trash.   Available NOW.  1-year lease.

Listing Agent: Amelia Barrett, Barrett Property Management, BRE Lic No. 01732628

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

