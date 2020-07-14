114 N. School Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor.

View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc



View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.com/tenant-information/



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Feet: 1,525 sf

Garage: 1-car carport

Pets: No Pets (Service/Assistant Animals welcome)

Available When: NOW

Rent: $1550

Security Deposit: 2x's the rent

Lease Type: 1-year



Great Location-larger lot in Downtown Grass Valley. WALK to all the fun events, shops and restaurants. Home is single story. Beautiful entry and yard with rose gardens. Covered wood deck for extended living.



First bedroom is located off the entry and has built in bookshelves and wood paneling. There is a BIG formal living room with 12' tall ceilings off of entry PLUS a HUGE family room. The second bedroom is located off of the family room has has an attached full bathroom.



The kitchen is off of the family room and has a dining area, closet for washer/dryer (not included), and is a BIG space for entertaining. The fridge is included. Electric stove. No dishwasher. There is a good size pantry off of the kitchen that also houses the furnace.



The last bedroom is located off of the kitchen at the back of the house and also has an attached bathroom.



There is a detached 1-car carport plus room for one off street parking spot in front of the carport. Yard is a good size. Professional landscaping services are provided but at the cost of the tenant and run around $120/month.



Rent is $1550/month. Security Deposit is 2x's the rent. No pets (service/assistant animals welcome), no cannabis, no smoking. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and include PG&E, City of GV sewer/water and trash. Available NOW. 1-year lease.



Contact Info



Prequalify and Schedule showing by visiting https://barrettpm.com/residential-rentals/ OR CALL: (530) 429-5080 or visit:



Listing Agent: Amelia Barrett, Barrett Property Management, BRE Lic No. 01732628