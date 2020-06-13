Apartment List
121 Apartments for rent in Granite Bay, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Granite Bay
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Johnson Ranch
21 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
1 Unit Available
6220 Rustic Hills Drive
6220 Rustic Hills Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2159 sqft
Come and enjoy a breathtaking property! - One of a kind, with a beautiful back yard to relax in and a freshly painted home. This home is truly unique, check out the pictures and imagine yourselves in this fabulous home.

1 of 21

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Johnson Ranch
1 Unit Available
349 Princeton Ct.
349 Princeton Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1670 sqft
349 Princeton Ct. "Johnson Ranch - POOL" - A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home with approx. 1670 s.f. A large great room with fireplace. Formal dining area, Breakfast nook, Nice kitchen with lots of cupboards and tile counters. Indoor laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Granite Bay
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Sunset West
6 Units Available
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
Harding
11 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset Whitney
5 Units Available
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Rocklin
4 Units Available
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Sunrise Oaks
43 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Granite Bay, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Granite Bay renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

