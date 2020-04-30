7342 Dambacher Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

This home is newly-remodeled with a brand new kitchen, flooring, bathroom, dual-pane windows, central heat and air and blinds throughout! The home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large living room and kitchen with dining nook. Huge driveway and a detached laundry room! Note: Stainless steel appliances are being installed soon.



Rent: $1,895 + $50 toward water & sewer



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 4/15/20. Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



