Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:30 AM

7342 Dambacher Drive

7342 Dambacher Drive · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7342 Dambacher Drive, Granite Bay, CA 95746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
View the video at youtu.be/BCDQFWnNNQ8

This home is newly-remodeled with a brand new kitchen, flooring, bathroom, dual-pane windows, central heat and air and blinds throughout! The home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large living room and kitchen with dining nook. Huge driveway and a detached laundry room! Note: Stainless steel appliances are being installed soon.

Rent: $1,895 + $50 toward water & sewer

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 4/15/20.  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7342 Dambacher Drive have any available units?
7342 Dambacher Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7342 Dambacher Drive have?
Some of 7342 Dambacher Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7342 Dambacher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7342 Dambacher Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7342 Dambacher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7342 Dambacher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granite Bay.
Does 7342 Dambacher Drive offer parking?
No, 7342 Dambacher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7342 Dambacher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7342 Dambacher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7342 Dambacher Drive have a pool?
No, 7342 Dambacher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7342 Dambacher Drive have accessible units?
No, 7342 Dambacher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7342 Dambacher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7342 Dambacher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7342 Dambacher Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7342 Dambacher Drive has units with air conditioning.
