6935 Folsom Oaks Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an over-sized 2 car garage, and a landscaped yard with beautiful mature trees surround the home, creating a peaceful oasis. Newer flooring with high quality carpet and faux wood floor, newer fixtures in bathrooms and kitchen.



Rent includes Water, Sewer, and Garbage. This home is No Smoking and NO Pets. Visit www.tiner.com for more information and to view the home.Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history

3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.

4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application



Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/166c3104-1467-4039-8ea6-1f2cc1fabe1d/?setAttribution=mls



Tiner DRE 01515135



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1944615)