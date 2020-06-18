All apartments in Granite Bay
6935 Folsom Oaks Court

Location

6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA 95746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6935 Folsom Oaks Court · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an over-sized 2 car garage, and a landscaped yard with beautiful mature trees surround the home, creating a peaceful oasis. Newer flooring with high quality carpet and faux wood floor, newer fixtures in bathrooms and kitchen.

Rent includes Water, Sewer, and Garbage. This home is No Smoking and NO Pets. Visit www.tiner.com for more information and to view the home.Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history
3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application

Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/166c3104-1467-4039-8ea6-1f2cc1fabe1d/?setAttribution=mls

Tiner DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1944615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 Folsom Oaks Court have any available units?
6935 Folsom Oaks Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6935 Folsom Oaks Court have?
Some of 6935 Folsom Oaks Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6935 Folsom Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
6935 Folsom Oaks Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 Folsom Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 6935 Folsom Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granite Bay.
Does 6935 Folsom Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 6935 Folsom Oaks Court does offer parking.
Does 6935 Folsom Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6935 Folsom Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 Folsom Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 6935 Folsom Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 6935 Folsom Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 6935 Folsom Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 Folsom Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6935 Folsom Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6935 Folsom Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6935 Folsom Oaks Court has units with air conditioning.
