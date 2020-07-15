23345 Clover Spring Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Coming Soon! - Studio - Down stairs Unit, Newly painted, fully functional kitchen with a dishwasher and stove/oven. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator. Full Bath, Walk in closet. Use of the washer and dryer. Front patio with picnic table. Tenant pays 10% of the Propane bill and 10% of the electric bill. Controlled thermostate, electricity and propane tank. Owner pays for water from well on the property. No garage, or covered parking. More photos coming soon!

Sorry no pets. Close to schools, shopping and freeway.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787780)