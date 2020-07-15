All apartments in Golden Hills
Find more places like 23345 Clover Spring Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Hills, CA
/
23345 Clover Spring Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

23345 Clover Spring Road

23345 Clover Spring Road · (661) 822-5553 ext. 229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Golden Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23345 Clover Spring Road, Golden Hills, CA 93561

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 23345 Clover Spring Road · Avail. now

$850

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Coming Soon! - Studio - Down stairs Unit, Newly painted, fully functional kitchen with a dishwasher and stove/oven. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator. Full Bath, Walk in closet. Use of the washer and dryer. Front patio with picnic table. Tenant pays 10% of the Propane bill and 10% of the electric bill. Controlled thermostate, electricity and propane tank. Owner pays for water from well on the property. No garage, or covered parking. More photos coming soon!
Sorry no pets. Close to schools, shopping and freeway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23345 Clover Spring Road have any available units?
23345 Clover Spring Road has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23345 Clover Spring Road have?
Some of 23345 Clover Spring Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23345 Clover Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
23345 Clover Spring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23345 Clover Spring Road pet-friendly?
No, 23345 Clover Spring Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Hills.
Does 23345 Clover Spring Road offer parking?
Yes, 23345 Clover Spring Road offers parking.
Does 23345 Clover Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23345 Clover Spring Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23345 Clover Spring Road have a pool?
No, 23345 Clover Spring Road does not have a pool.
Does 23345 Clover Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 23345 Clover Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23345 Clover Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23345 Clover Spring Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23345 Clover Spring Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23345 Clover Spring Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23345 Clover Spring Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Golden Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Clarita, CABakersfield, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAStevenson Ranch, CA
Shafter, CAPine Mountain Club, CATehachapi, CABear Valley Springs, CASun Village, CA
California City, CARosedale, CACastaic, CARosamond, CAOildale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryAntelope Valley College
California State University-Bakersfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity