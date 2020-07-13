/
apartments with pool
66 Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
36340 Grazia Way
36340 Grazia Way, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1053 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo located in the sought after Casabella Community of Winchester. All living area is located on the second level and features 2 beds and 2 full baths. All appliances included are Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
32622 Breton Drive
32622 Breton Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful Pool home. This Single story home features a Pool, Spa with Custom Decking and Pool security fencing. Three Bedrooms, Two Baths and comes with an Office/Den. Custom Paint and chalk wall at entrance.
Results within 1 mile of French Valley
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winchester-Silverhawk
30675 San Anselmo Drive
30675 San Anselmo Drive, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3085 sqft
Beautiful Murrieta Central Park Home Awaits You - Welcome Home! This gorgeous home flaunts an open and spacious floor-plan in the inviting, sought after neighborhood of Central Park. This is the perfect location for privacy.
Last updated August 14 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester-Silverhawk
39178 Turtle Bay
39178 Turtle Bay Lane, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful charming condo in the Gated Montego Community.
Results within 5 miles of French Valley
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
7 Units Available
Los Alamos Hills
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,846
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
29924 Camino Cristal
29924 Camino Cristal, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1345 sqft
29924 Camino Cristal Available 08/14/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33620 Willow Haven Lane #104
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Murrieta Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus Loft Town Home - Lovely and spacious Willow Haven Town home in Murrieta. 2 bedroom plus a loft on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30223 Linden Gate Ln
30223 Linden Gate Lane, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2579 sqft
"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
41548 Yankee Run Court
41548 Yankee Run Court, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2561 sqft
Beautiful pool home available just in time for summer! This home is conveniently located in Temecula, close to Schools, Restaurants, Old Town Temecula, Wineries, Shopping and the I-15 freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
30454 Village Terrace
30454 Village Terrace Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1606 sqft
Welcome Home! "BRAND NEW" Next Gen Home in Village Center. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is stunning. The style of this home is open with a first floor great room, nook/dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
42049 Chestnut Dr
42049 Chestnut Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1442 sqft
The perfect home is finally available and ready for you to move on in! The beautiful and centrally located gated community of Laurel Creek, just minutes from Temecula Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, Temecula Promenade, and everything else that
Last updated July 13 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
40244 Rosewell Court
40244 Rosewell Ct, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
Temecula Harveston home available 7/10. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
42033 Chestnut Dr.
42033 Chestnut Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1629 sqft
42033 Chestnut Dr. Available 07/19/20 Laurel Creek Gated Community - 42033 Chestnut Drive, Temecula 92591 - This is an exquisite gated community in lovely Temecula. Community pool, very secluded and quite beautiful home. You will love this home.
Last updated July 13 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
26396 Arboretum Way
26396 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1031 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
41410 Juniper Street
41410 Juniper Street, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1235 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level condo with newer carpet and newer paint. Super clean and in excellent condition. Includes laundry room, fireplace and large walk in closets. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned carport.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Roripaugh Ranch
31474 Polo Creek Drive
31474 Polo Creek Drive, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3350 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Roripaugh Ranch gated Community. Modern, contemporary design w/open concept. Spacious living room w/fireplace & ceiling fan.
