1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Quinta Do Lago
1 Unit Available
35019 Corte De Oro
35019 Corte De Oro, French Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
173 sqft
The blue room upstairs has its own bathroom and keypad door lock. Queen bed, two small dressers, lamps, mirror closet, chair, wall-mounted Roku TV, wifi, shared media/living room. Downstairs laundry room, dine area, kitchen for cooking, backyard.
Results within 5 miles of French Valley
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
37 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
766 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harveston
14 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
720 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Results within 10 miles of French Valley
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
751 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
23 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
694 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27177 Sun City Blvd
27177 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
729 sqft
Come see this quaint 1 bedroom senior condo. Living room is decent and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen includes white tiles counter tops, cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27201 Sun City Blvd
27201 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
Quaint senior condo in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. Enter the property and you walk into the fairly large living room. The living room connects to the kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34216 Parkside Drive
34216 Parkside Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$700
200 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT in a newly built two story home. Community offers a park, swimming pool, and club house. Amenities included in the rent are all utilities, including wifi, kitchen use, laundry and driveway parking for one car.
