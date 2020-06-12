/
2 bedroom apartments
152 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Foothill Farms, CA
Hillsdale
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
839 sqft
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Hillsdale
5722 Hillsdale Blvd
5722 Hillsdale Boulevard, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
933 sqft
Foothill Farms Townhouse - Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Laminate floors throughout with carpet on the stairway. New vanities in both bathrooms.
Hillsdale
4756 Greenholme Drive
4756 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/YNihTsJAV2w This 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit includes central heating, air, 1 car garage. Close to freeway access and local schools.
Hillsdale
4600 Greenholme Drive
4600 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/y4-uRXoMZX4 Freshly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with a detached garage. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and tile, laminate flooring throughout.
Hillsdale
4705 Hayford Way
4705 Hayford Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Don't miss this charming condo in Sacramento! This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice private patio! Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator.
Hillsdale
4428 Greenholme Drive #2
4428 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Townhome for Rent! Close to American River College! - This updated Town-home is ready for your family All new Kitchen, Bathrooms & Flooring! Shared '2' car garage with remote (1 space with storage) NO pets, allowed.
Hillsdale
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
Antelope
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Haggin Park
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
884 sqft
This community is in Downtown Houston and nearby Houston Center and Tranquility Park. Apartments feature wine refrigerators, quartz countertop and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Property also features rooftop lounge, valet parking and fitness center.
Merrihill
6025 Rutland Drive
6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout.
Oakdale
4620 Kinsella Lane
4620 Kinsella Way, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4620 Kinsella Lane Available 07/22/20 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near American River College - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located near Mytle & Auburn Blvd.
Haggin Park
4709 Amber Lane #4
4709 Amber Lane, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
756 sqft
Affordable Home! - This two bedroom, one bath unit has it's own front patio, as well as a small side yard. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, microwave and refrigerator are a plus! Small nook/dining area.
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Greenwood
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Hillcrest
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Foothills Junction
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
869 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Antelope
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
996 sqft
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
