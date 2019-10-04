All apartments in Florence-Graham
8113 Alix Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:27 AM

8113 Alix Ave

8113 Alix Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8113 Alix Avenue, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Recently remodeled, wood floors and new paint. 2 car garage with laundry hookups.

Big backyard with swingset and a solid wood shaded area, perfect for BBQs.

Available at end of month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Alix Ave have any available units?
8113 Alix Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
What amenities does 8113 Alix Ave have?
Some of 8113 Alix Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 Alix Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Alix Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Alix Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8113 Alix Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 8113 Alix Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8113 Alix Ave offers parking.
Does 8113 Alix Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8113 Alix Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Alix Ave have a pool?
No, 8113 Alix Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Alix Ave have accessible units?
No, 8113 Alix Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Alix Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8113 Alix Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 Alix Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8113 Alix Ave has units with air conditioning.
