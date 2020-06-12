/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
298 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florence-Graham, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1726 E 85th St
1726 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no one living above or below you.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1724 E 85th St
1724 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no one living above or below you.
Results within 1 mile of Florence-Graham
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntington Park
1 Unit Available
2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B
2102 Zoe Avenue, Huntington Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
630 E. 108th Street
630 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Single Family Home!! - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, new window blinds, freshly painted, 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hook-up No Pets. Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,400.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
903 E. Colden Avenue
903 East Colden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1608 sqft
Front unit available - Contact us today for more information at 213.598.8528.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
9316 Avalon Blvd
9316 Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
. Apply now for this beautifully remodeled unit, bright and spacious at an affordable rate, section 8 welcome! Parking included stove included. Appliances: Stove. https://www.mashcole.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Vernon-Main
1 Unit Available
762 1/2 E 50th Street
762 1/2 E 50th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
3bdm 1 bth upstairs unit. Master bedroom has a separate , Private Entrance. 2-3 Parking spaces. Security System and cameras for safety and privacy. The City alley gate is always locked and only our building has access to the alleyway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Watts
1 Unit Available
2104 E 113th Street
2104 East 113th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
PRESENTED BY RAHUL BHAGAT @ REALTY ONE GROUP UNITED 310-753-7016
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
10209 Towne Avenue
10209 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1100 sqft
Corner Property Home - Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath** HAS WASHER AND DRYER** This is a corner duplex property....One address is on Towne the other on 102nd St. This address that is for rent is actually 358 E. 102nd St., title shows the Towne address.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Central Alameda
1 Unit Available
1148 E 45th Street
1148 East 45th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1746 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bright, spacious and open floor plan. The home, in a duplex, is freshly painted, in excellent location, near transportation and stores, and move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Florence-Graham
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
36 Units Available
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,790
2253 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Los Angeles
179 Units Available
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,020
2894 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Los Angeles
30 Units Available
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,916
1323 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
5 Units Available
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1369 sqft
Modern homes in a modernized 1924 building. Each home features 12- to 15-foot ceilings, brick walls and large windows with ample light. On-site fitness center, grill area and a rooftop garden. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
9 Units Available
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,279
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Historic Cultural
27 Units Available
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
58 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,340
1628 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
87 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,159
1654 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
$
Historic Cultural
21 Units Available
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1297 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
222 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,136
1625 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
51 Units Available
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,808
1694 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, keyless entry and walk-in closets. Common amenities include private cabanas, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Mid-City West
48 Units Available
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,897
1294 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Be, you can find your balance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
37 Units Available
1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1271 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Los Angeles
51 Units Available
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,870
1192 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
