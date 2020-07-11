44 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA with move-in specials

AL
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,331
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,839
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
$
8 Units Available
Temescal
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
$
99 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
$
5 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,186
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
$
24 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,630
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
$
23 Units Available
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
$
147 Units Available
West Berkeley
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
$
1 Unit Available
Central Emeryville
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
$
52 Units Available
South Beach
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,624
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,770
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,079
1232 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
$
12 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,454
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,854
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,883
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
69 Units Available
South Beach
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,853
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,782
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
$
233 Units Available
South Beach
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,330
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1036 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
$
232 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,765
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,330
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
$
35 Units Available
South Beach
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,816
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,309
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
$
42 Units Available
South Beach
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,805
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
$
15 Units Available
South Beach
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,728
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,506
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,186
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
$
36 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,619
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
$
44 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
City Guide for El Cerrito, CA

Founded by San Francisco residents that survived the 1906 earthquake, El Cerrito means "little knob" or hill.

Situated along the East Bay, El Cerrito is considered part of the much larger San Francisco Bay Area. The city in Contra Costa County was founded by San Francisco residents displaced after the devastating 1906 earthquake that all but leveled the city. They settled first on ranch land, and then built a town around it. When a post office was established on the ranch in 1909, the settlement was named Rust after its first postmaster. The residents weren't happy with that name and by 1916 the area was known as El Cerrito.

Having trouble with Craigslist El Cerrito? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in El Cerrito, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to El Cerrito apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

El Cerrito apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

