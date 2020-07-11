44 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA with move-in specials
Founded by San Francisco residents that survived the 1906 earthquake, El Cerrito means "little knob" or hill.
Situated along the East Bay, El Cerrito is considered part of the much larger San Francisco Bay Area. The city in Contra Costa County was founded by San Francisco residents displaced after the devastating 1906 earthquake that all but leveled the city. They settled first on ranch land, and then built a town around it. When a post office was established on the ranch in 1909, the settlement was named Rust after its first postmaster. The residents weren't happy with that name and by 1916 the area was known as El Cerrito.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to El Cerrito apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
El Cerrito apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.