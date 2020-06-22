2162 Ralmar Avenue

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Property is move in ready by July. Hurry! Submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.



Terrific, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental situated in East Palo Alto. This home offers comfort and convenience, and it’s furnished (negotiable).



Home’s Features:

- Bright and airy interior with tile flooring, recessed lighting, large windows, and fireplace

- The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinets with lots of storage space, dishwasher, microwave, range/oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal

- Bathroom with vanity cabinet and enclosed shower

- In-unit washer/dryer

- Forced-air heating

- Yard (maintained by the owner)

- Pet-friendly home

- Driveway that can park 5 cars (there’s an attached garage is only used for storage)



The tenant will be responsible for the electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be covered. No smoking in the property.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Bell Street Park, Jack Parell Park, and Willow Oaks Park.



Bus lines:

296 Redwood City Transit Center - Bayshore/Donohoe - 0.1 mile

281 Onetta Harris Ctr - Stanford Mall - 0.1 mile

397 San Francisco - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.1 mile



