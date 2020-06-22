All apartments in East Palo Alto
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2162 Ralmar Avenue

2162 Ralmar Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Property is move in ready by July. Hurry! Submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.

Terrific, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental situated in East Palo Alto. This home offers comfort and convenience, and it’s furnished (negotiable).

Home’s Features:
- Bright and airy interior with tile flooring, recessed lighting, large windows, and fireplace
- The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinets with lots of storage space, dishwasher, microwave, range/oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal
- Bathroom with vanity cabinet and enclosed shower
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Forced-air heating
- Yard (maintained by the owner)
- Pet-friendly home
- Driveway that can park 5 cars (there’s an attached garage is only used for storage)

The tenant will be responsible for the electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be covered. No smoking in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Bell Street Park, Jack Parell Park, and Willow Oaks Park.

Bus lines:
296 Redwood City Transit Center - Bayshore/Donohoe - 0.1 mile
281 Onetta Harris Ctr - Stanford Mall - 0.1 mile
397 San Francisco - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5849898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

