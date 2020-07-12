Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM

266 Apartments for rent in Del Aire, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Del Aire apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
21 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
4931 W 134th Street
4931 West 134th Street, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1250 sqft
Extraordinary 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approx. 1,250 sq ft family home in highly desirable Holly Glen/Del Aire area of Hawthorne. Professionally landscaped front yard with lush vegetation and flowers creates a strong curb appeal.
Results within 1 mile of Del Aire

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11922 Manor Drive B
11922 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 319244 Two-bedroom, Two-bathroom downstairs apartment unit with laminate flooring, refinished kitchen counters and an assigned parking spot.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11855 South Inglewood Avenue
11855 Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,215
920 sqft
Commercial Space For Business Lease: Great Location for: Bakery * Food to Go * Medical Office * Office Space * Law Office Located near Nursing Facility with a lot of staff.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11917 Grevillea Avenue
11917 Grevillea Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Ramona
4562 W 129th Street
4562 West 129th Street, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1200 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home. Back unit is a stand alone single family residence with private driveway, 2 car garage and private back yard. Nothing shared with front house.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
4235 W. 126th St.
4235 West 126th Street, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,225
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Montecarlo Apartments. A very attractive 60 unit complex located close to shopping center and bus lines with easy access to the 405 frwy. Call today and make an appointment to see this charming unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
14923 Mansel Avenue - 14923
14923 Mansel Avenue, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
700 sqft
**AVAILABLE Now! ** Large bedrooms, each have large closets with brand new carpet throughout! Spacious living room leading to the kitchen. Bathrooms are tiled. Laundry hookups. Large private fenced yard. Pet friendly with $600 pet deposit.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1019 sqft
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5439 Marine Ave
5439 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2080 sqft
5439 Marine Ave Available 08/15/20 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/JqJ1aU_WAUI 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Del Aire
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
23 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
10 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,529
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,194
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
16 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
9 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,931
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,779
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
$
80 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
35 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,199
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
26 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
City Guide for Del Aire, CA

The Beach Boys were born in Hawthorne, which adjoins and surrounds part of Del Aire. Aircraft industry pioneer Jack Northrop established his aerospace company right around the corner. This is the world of Del Aire.

With a population of just over 10,000 residents in a little over a mile of space (as of the last census in 2010), Del Aire is a small "census-designated community" in Los Angeles County. The community is less than 15 minutes from the white sandy shores of Manhattan Beach and El Segundo, adjacent to two major freeways, Interstate 405 and 105, and less than thirty minutes from downtown Los Angeles. What a location! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Del Aire, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Del Aire apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

