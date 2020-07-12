Apartment List
388 Apartments for rent in Cudahy, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cudahy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cudahy
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, two covered carports ,window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cudahy
4381 Clara St
4381 Clara Street, Cudahy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Close to Schools and transportation very clean quiet neighborhood (RLNE5745784)
Results within 1 mile of Cudahy

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bell
6309 Casitas Ave
6309 Casitas Avenue, Bell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
850 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath front house on Quiet tree lined street! - Quaint front unit that feels more like a single family home with fruit trees in the front yard. Move in ready, includes refrigerator. Bedroom closet with extra built in storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
8950 Burke Avenue
8950 Burke Avenue, South Gate, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
600 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED, DOWNSTAIRS BACK UNIT READY TO MOVE IN NOW. NO CARPET. IT INCLUDES 1 CAR PARKING IN THE BACK SHARED GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION NEAR SHOPPING CENTER AND FWYS.
Results within 5 miles of Cudahy
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Downey
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
99 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
8 Units Available
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Pico Rivera
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
El Rancho
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Historic Cultural
1855 Industrial St 306
1855 Industrial Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,600
1315 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 306 Available 07/13/20 Toy Factory design loft - Property Id: 313229 Designed Loft building available In DTLA Arts District! *1-car Parking Included *Amenities include a full kitchen, modern bathroom, central air/heat and washer/dryer in

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Stove and Fridge - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11670 Esther Street - #C
11670 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1040 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
630 E. 108th Street
630 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Single Family Home!! - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, new window blinds, freshly painted, 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hook-up No Pets. Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,400.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9547 Somerset Boulevard
9547 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
3 bed 1.5 bath. Band new Master suite constructed in 2019. Large living room with abundance of natual light and large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate dinning room and laundry. Front house of a large shared lot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
10612 Parrot Avenue
10612 Parrot Avenue, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs apartment for rent in North Downey towards the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
8521 Stewart And Gray Road
8521 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2240 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Downey. Features a living room and family room, nice master bedroom, and a yard with covered patio. The home has been tastefully remodeled through out.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cudahy, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cudahy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

