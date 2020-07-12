136 Apartments for rent in Colma, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
$
8 Units Available
Colma
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,683
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Colma
302 Hoffman St,
302 Hoffman St, Colma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,490
1730 sqft
JUST RENTED -EPIC REA/AZARI PM - BE THE FIRST ONE TO USE BRAND NEW FLOORS ALL OVER —-Lovely bright 4bed/4 bath Town house in Daly City! - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.Epicrea.
Results within 1 mile of Colma
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
$
23 Units Available
Sunshine Gardens
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,578
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Serramonte
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,350
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
29 Units Available
Serramonte
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
St. Francis Heights
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,545
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
328 Barbara Lane
328 Barbara Lane, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Spacious 3BD/2.5B House - Enjoy the spectacular views from the balcony of this town home in Daly City! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property with wood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crocker
783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3
783 Green Ridge Drive, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1158 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Relax in this unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo filled with all the comfortable features of a home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sunshine Gardens
1055 Grand Avenue
1055 Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
700 sqft
2 bedroom apartment now available. Spacious living room, open kitchen with dinning room. First floor unit. 1 Car garage parking. Washer/Dryer Hook up only. Quiet neighborhood. Easy access to many amenities. Terms: -Available now. -Rent: $2,495/mo.

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
Original Daly City
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
St. Francis Heights
244 Del Prado Dr
244 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,450
1750 sqft
244 Del Prado Dr is a house in Daly City, CA 94015. This 1,750 square foot house sits on a 3,630 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
391 Mandarin Way
391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
717 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
St. Francis Heights
339 El Dorado Drive - Main
339 El Dorado Drive, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1320 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uNQwQWgDpfe - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hillside
132 Byrne Street
132 Byrne Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Daly City for rent at $3500! This is the lower unit in a duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Colma
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Bayshore
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,907
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
15 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
9 Units Available
East Sharp Park
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
968 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
9 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,729
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
Fairmont
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
The Crossings
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Inner Sunset
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,560
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,861
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,347
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Diamond Heights
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,961
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
34 Units Available
Westwood Park
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Colma, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Colma apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

