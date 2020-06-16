All apartments in Colfax
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

417 Veda Lane

417 Veda · No Longer Available
Location

417 Veda, Colfax, CA 95713

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful layout in a remodeled two bedroom split-level duplex. (No common walls) Photos
are example of finish in prior unit. New unit available now. New cupboards
with granite counters in kitchen. Dramatic Tri-level with living, dining
and kitchen on separate level from bedrooms and bath, with laundry and
entrance attached to garage on lower level. Large living and dining area
with lots of windows and a great afternoon breeze.. Kitchen features
granite counters, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove plus adjoining
pantry for extra storage.
Garage is 1 car with additional parking adjacent to unit. Extra storage
area.
Newer HVAC systems.
Great location without a lot of street noise. Enjoy summer evenings on porch
in front and view out the back windows. Very unique and comfortable floor
plan. Tenant pays utilities. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Veda Lane have any available units?
417 Veda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colfax, CA.
What amenities does 417 Veda Lane have?
Some of 417 Veda Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Veda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
417 Veda Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Veda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 417 Veda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colfax.
Does 417 Veda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 417 Veda Lane does offer parking.
Does 417 Veda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Veda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Veda Lane have a pool?
No, 417 Veda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 417 Veda Lane have accessible units?
No, 417 Veda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Veda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Veda Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Veda Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 417 Veda Lane has units with air conditioning.
