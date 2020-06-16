417 Veda Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful layout in a remodeled two bedroom split-level duplex. (No common walls) Photos

are example of finish in prior unit. New unit available now. New cupboards

with granite counters in kitchen. Dramatic Tri-level with living, dining

and kitchen on separate level from bedrooms and bath, with laundry and

entrance attached to garage on lower level. Large living and dining area

with lots of windows and a great afternoon breeze.. Kitchen features

granite counters, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove plus adjoining

pantry for extra storage.

Garage is 1 car with additional parking adjacent to unit. Extra storage

area.

Newer HVAC systems.

Great location without a lot of street noise. Enjoy summer evenings on porch

in front and view out the back windows. Very unique and comfortable floor

plan. Tenant pays utilities. NO PETS.