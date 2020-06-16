417 Veda Lane

Amenities
Beautiful layout in a remodeled two bedroom split-level duplex. (No common walls) Photos
are example of finish in prior unit. New unit available now. New cupboards
with granite counters in kitchen. Dramatic Tri-level with living, dining
and kitchen on separate level from bedrooms and bath, with laundry and
entrance attached to garage on lower level. Large living and dining area
with lots of windows and a great afternoon breeze.. Kitchen features
granite counters, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove plus adjoining
pantry for extra storage.
Garage is 1 car with additional parking adjacent to unit. Extra storage
area.
Newer HVAC systems.
Great location without a lot of street noise. Enjoy summer evenings on porch
in front and view out the back windows. Very unique and comfortable floor
plan. Tenant pays utilities. NO PETS.