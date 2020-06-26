269 Canyon Creek Circle

Amenities
Affordable luxury, Beautiful, clean and well maintained. Enter this
beautiful, immaculate home through a charming front courtyard. Inside you'll
find plush carpet throughout and beautiful cathedral ceilings. Wonderful
open floor plan, with "heart of the house" spacious country kitchen.
Kitchen features pantry, plenty of cupboards, gas stove and room for
multiple activities. Formal living and dining, complimented by casual room
with propane fireplace and casual dining area off kitchen.
Large Master suite on main level. Master bath features his and her sinks &
separate tub/shower. Lower bedrooms (up to 3) with central hall, private
deck over looking yard. Home features a total of 3-4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths
or use the 4th separate room with charming archway entrances for office or
hobbies
Central heat/air and dual pane windows plus ceiling fans. Well insulated.
Three car garage is accessible from house. Garage door opener, painted
interior. Property is Fully fenced, well maintained, landscaped yard plus
private front courtyard.
Wonderful location in secluded neighborhood. Includes tot lot. Easy access
to town or freeway for your drive if you commute.
