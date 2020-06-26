269 Canyon Creek Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking playground garage

Affordable luxury, Beautiful, clean and well maintained. Enter this

beautiful, immaculate home through a charming front courtyard. Inside you'll

find plush carpet throughout and beautiful cathedral ceilings. Wonderful

open floor plan, with "heart of the house" spacious country kitchen.

Kitchen features pantry, plenty of cupboards, gas stove and room for

multiple activities. Formal living and dining, complimented by casual room

with propane fireplace and casual dining area off kitchen.

Large Master suite on main level. Master bath features his and her sinks &

separate tub/shower. Lower bedrooms (up to 3) with central hall, private

deck over looking yard. Home features a total of 3-4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths

or use the 4th separate room with charming archway entrances for office or

hobbies

Central heat/air and dual pane windows plus ceiling fans. Well insulated.

Three car garage is accessible from house. Garage door opener, painted

interior. Property is Fully fenced, well maintained, landscaped yard plus

private front courtyard.

Wonderful location in secluded neighborhood. Includes tot lot. Easy access

to town or freeway for your drive if you commute.



Amenities or Features

-3-4 Bedrooms

-2.5 Baths

-Cathedral Ceilings

-Main Floor Master

-Home Office (or 4th Bedroom)

-Carpet throughout

-Separate casual room with propane fireplace

-Large kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, DW and Pantry

-3 Car Garage

-Central Heat/Air

-Easy maintenance fenced yard

-Engaging Front Courtyard