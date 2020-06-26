All apartments in Colfax
Find more places like 269 Canyon Creek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colfax, CA
/
269 Canyon Creek Circle
Last updated June 26 2020 at 4:58 AM

269 Canyon Creek Circle

269 Canyon Creek Circle · (530) 346-2288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

269 Canyon Creek Circle, Colfax, CA 95713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
Affordable luxury, Beautiful, clean and well maintained. Enter this
beautiful, immaculate home through a charming front courtyard. Inside you'll
find plush carpet throughout and beautiful cathedral ceilings. Wonderful
open floor plan, with "heart of the house" spacious country kitchen.
Kitchen features pantry, plenty of cupboards, gas stove and room for
multiple activities. Formal living and dining, complimented by casual room
with propane fireplace and casual dining area off kitchen.
Large Master suite on main level. Master bath features his and her sinks &
separate tub/shower. Lower bedrooms (up to 3) with central hall, private
deck over looking yard. Home features a total of 3-4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths
or use the 4th separate room with charming archway entrances for office or
hobbies
Central heat/air and dual pane windows plus ceiling fans. Well insulated.
Three car garage is accessible from house. Garage door opener, painted
interior. Property is Fully fenced, well maintained, landscaped yard plus
private front courtyard.
Wonderful location in secluded neighborhood. Includes tot lot. Easy access
to town or freeway for your drive if you commute.

Amenities or Features
-3-4 Bedrooms
-2.5 Baths
-Cathedral Ceilings
-Main Floor Master
-Home Office (or 4th Bedroom)
-Carpet throughout
-Separate casual room with propane fireplace
-Large kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, DW and Pantry
-3 Car Garage
-Central Heat/Air
-Easy maintenance fenced yard
-Engaging Front Courtyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Canyon Creek Circle have any available units?
269 Canyon Creek Circle has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 Canyon Creek Circle have?
Some of 269 Canyon Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Canyon Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
269 Canyon Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Canyon Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 269 Canyon Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colfax.
Does 269 Canyon Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 269 Canyon Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 269 Canyon Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Canyon Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Canyon Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 269 Canyon Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 269 Canyon Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 269 Canyon Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Canyon Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Canyon Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Canyon Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 269 Canyon Creek Circle has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 269 Canyon Creek Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
Fair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGrass Valley, CANevada City, CANorth Auburn, CAAuburn, CA
Lake Wildwood, CALincoln, CAGold River, CALinda, CAOroville East, CAMarysville, CAOroville, CAYuba City, CAFlorin, CAJackson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity