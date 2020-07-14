All apartments in Clovis
Find more places like 273 W Cromwell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clovis, CA
/
273 W Cromwell Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

273 W Cromwell Ave

273 West Cromwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clovis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

273 West Cromwell Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HERE'S A FANTASTIC CLOVIS HOME! - Looking for a great Clovis home? This one is a Must See! Very nice 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath located just a short distance to the Buchanan High Complex, this home has something for everyone including a large living room, dining room, family room with fireplace and very appealing architectural design. The kitchen features a garden window with a breakfast bar. The master suite includes a sitting area and two closets, all bedrooms are upstairs. The back yard has a built in BBQ , covered patio and some new fencing. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with very little traffic. Dogs under 20 pounds okay with $500 additional deposit each (restrictions apply). No co-signer's, no smoking, other conditions, requirements and restrictions may also apply, this information is believed accurate but not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.
Tenant Costs: Water, sewer, garbage, gas & electricity.
Owner Costs: Lawn & garden care.

(RLNE2118469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 W Cromwell Ave have any available units?
273 W Cromwell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clovis, CA.
What amenities does 273 W Cromwell Ave have?
Some of 273 W Cromwell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 W Cromwell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
273 W Cromwell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 W Cromwell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 273 W Cromwell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clovis.
Does 273 W Cromwell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 273 W Cromwell Ave offers parking.
Does 273 W Cromwell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 W Cromwell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 W Cromwell Ave have a pool?
No, 273 W Cromwell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 273 W Cromwell Ave have accessible units?
No, 273 W Cromwell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 273 W Cromwell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 W Cromwell Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 W Cromwell Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 273 W Cromwell Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clovis 3 BedroomsClovis Apartments with Parking
Clovis Apartments with Washer-DryersClovis Dog Friendly Apartments
Clovis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAMerced, CA
Hanford, CAVisalia, CA
Reedley, CATulare, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno