273 W Cromwell Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

HERE'S A FANTASTIC CLOVIS HOME! - Looking for a great Clovis home? This one is a Must See! Very nice 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath located just a short distance to the Buchanan High Complex, this home has something for everyone including a large living room, dining room, family room with fireplace and very appealing architectural design. The kitchen features a garden window with a breakfast bar. The master suite includes a sitting area and two closets, all bedrooms are upstairs. The back yard has a built in BBQ , covered patio and some new fencing. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with very little traffic. Dogs under 20 pounds okay with $500 additional deposit each (restrictions apply). No co-signer's, no smoking, other conditions, requirements and restrictions may also apply, this information is believed accurate but not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

Tenant Costs: Water, sewer, garbage, gas & electricity.

Owner Costs: Lawn & garden care.



(RLNE2118469)