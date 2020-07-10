/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:10 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1525 Mayflower Way
1525 Mayflower Way, Clovis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
756 sqft
Spacious Clovis Condo - Spacious one bedroom condo in north Clovis. This property is nicely updated and includes an attached two car garage, large outdoor patio, beautiful brick fireplace, and all appliances, including washer and dryer.
1 of 33
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
1816 N Holly Avenue
1816 North Holly Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2191 sqft
This is a rental. No Section 8. No pets. Beautiful home on large cul-de-sac lot adjacent to park area. Loft ceilings and 8-foot doors. Has 3 bedrooms, den and an office. Gated RV parking area. No carpet. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Clovis
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2915 E. Eclipse Ave
2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
38 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1831 East Solar Avenue
1831 East Solar Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1786 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath in North East Fresno recently updated with new appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. This two story offers vaulted ceiling and expose beams. Close to shopping and Clovis West School District.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY – SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7675 n 1st St #133
7675 North First Street, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
Beautiful Woodward Park 2/2 - Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in north Fresno. Amenities include 1 car garage, community pool and clubhouse, two large patio decks, and updated appliances, including fridge, washer, and dryer.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1205 E Via Roma Dr
1205 East via Roma Drive, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$600
3040 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a 5 bedroom/4bath home. A single bedroom with a shared bathroom is available for rent. There are currently 3 tenants in the home. All are working professionals. We are preferably looking for another healthcare professional to rent the room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
987 E Kenosha Ave
987 East Kenosha Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4bedroom/3bathroom house in North Fresno.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
11326 N. Garden Sage Way
11326 North Garden Sage Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1885 sqft
11326 N. Garden Sage Way Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Copper River Granville home for Rent - Stunning Granville Home in the well desired community; Sageberry, located within Copper River Ranch.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
725 E. Moss Creek Lane
725 East Moss Creek Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
725 E. Moss Creek Lane Available 07/15/20 Executive style home at Woodward Lake, recent remodel with many many modern updates.
Results within 10 miles of Clovis
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16962 E. Trimmer Springs Road
16962 East Trimmer Springs Road, Centerville, CA
Studio
$1,650
1043 sqft
16962 E. Trimmer Springs Rd. (180 & Oliver) - This charming country home is a great opportunity.