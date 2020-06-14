Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA with garage

Clovis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3623 Vermont Ln
3623 Vermont Lane, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
3623 Vermont Ln Available 06/19/20 Harlan Ranch Patio Home Available for Lease! - -European Wathen-Castano Home in Harlan Ranch -Community offers: Parks/Picnic Areas/ Barbeques/Walking and Bike Trails/ Huge Playground and Olympic size pool -Spacious

1 Unit Available
2966 Robinwood Avenue
2966 Robinwood Avenue, Clovis, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,250
3043 sqft
2966 Robinwood Avenue Available 07/01/20 (Temperance & Barstow) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of July! This beautiful large home offer's six bedrooms, office/game room, four baths, family room, living room, dining room, laundry room and

1 Unit Available
1886 N Highland Ave.
1886 North Highland Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1443 sqft
1886 N Highland Ave.

1 Unit Available
3621 Elevations Way
3621 Elevations Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1413 sqft
3621 Elevations Way Available 07/13/20 Move In Harlan Ranch Home - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 1413sf, 2 single car garages Upgraded wood look flooring Two-tone paint throughout Patio for outdoor dining (RLNE4764984)

1 Unit Available
4225 N. Del Rey Ave.
4225 N Del Rey Ave, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2572 sqft
Large home with an open floor plan in the Quail Lake Community. This home offers nice amenities. - Living room, family room, dining room + den all with nice upgrades.

1 Unit Available
2587 Harvard Ave.
2587 Harvard Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
COMING SOON!! APPLY NOW! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 Unit Available
3092 Everglade Ave
3092 Everglade Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2526 sqft
3092 Everglade Ave Available 07/17/20 Immaculate Home off of Shepherd & Locan - Leo Wilson Home in Immaculate Condition Prime location at Shepherd/Locan Ave 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath / 3-car Garage 2526 sf of living area on a 8400 sf lot Tile throughout

1 Unit Available
254 W. Chennault
254 West Chennault Avenue, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1458 sqft
Herndon/Peach in Clovis, near Buchanan, shopping & more! - This home offers nice amenities. Close to hwy 168. (RLNE5852002)

1 Unit Available
1456 Plymouth Rock Road
1456 Plymouth Rock Way, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This Custom REMODELED single story condo located in the Cape Cod Town-homes community has approximately 1100 square feet with vaulted ceilings, a living room, dining area, vinyl flooring throughout, custom tile flooring in

1 Unit Available
1536 N Whiteash Ave.
1536 North Whiteash Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2725 sqft
1536 N Whiteash Ave.

1 Unit Available
36 W. Prescott Ave
36 W Prescott Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2265 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Clovis - Stunning home in the gated Kings Crossing. No expense was spared in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large family with beautiful fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1552 Goshen Avenue
1552 Goshen Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1519 sqft
- This single family home has approximately 1519 square feet with a living room, dining area, carpet flooring, NEW vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile counters, electric range, dishwasher, NEW refrigerator, garbage disposal; fireplace,
Results within 1 mile of Clovis

1 Unit Available
3434 El Dorado Avenue
3434 El Dorado Ave, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
3434 El Dorado Avenue Available 06/15/20 Welcome to Loma Vista! - This two-story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island.

1 Unit Available
5874 E. Andrews Ave
5874 East Andrews Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
Recently remodeled home in Clovis School District, large corner lot! - Nice floor plan with plenty of amenities. (RLNE2746293)

1 Unit Available
1516 Bright Place
1516 Bright Pl, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1652 sqft
Spacious Corner Lot near Pool & Park - Property Id: 181109 Spacious Two-Story CORNER lot. Enjoy only having one neighbor and space for additional parking & next to mailbox. Enjoy walking to the community pool with quick access to the shortcut.

Tarpey Village
1 Unit Available
5453 E. Sussex Way
5453 East Sussex Way, Tarpey Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
892 sqft
5453 E. Sussex (Ashlan & Minnewawa) - This charming home has been beautifully remodeled. The kitchen has custom cabinets with self closing drawers, quartz counter tops and very spacious.

1 Unit Available
8019 North Paula Avenue
8019 North Paula Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2976 sqft
Great location : NE-Fresno 5bed/3ba double entry doors 2,976sqft 2 car garages in Woodward Park Area for RENT or LEASE OPTION.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Verified

$
10 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified

3 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
Verified

44 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

19 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.

1 Unit Available
6440 N. Remington Ave
6440 North Remington Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Spacious unit in quiet duplex, 2-car garage, A/C & more! - The amenities are plentiful with this well taken care of unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791124)

1 Unit Available
1138 E. Royal Dornoch
1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
1138 E. Royal Dornoch Available 07/13/20 1138 E. Royal Dornoch (Copper/Millbrook) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the middle of July! This Northeast Fresno home is located in the Copper River area near Fugman Elementary. It offers 1700 Sq. Ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clovis, CA

Clovis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

