pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA
3677 Lincoln Ave
3677 East Lincoln Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1515 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 bath home built in 2015 for rent! - Newer 3 bedroom and 2 bath home built in 2015. Wonderfully landscaped front and backyards. Home has shutters for window coverings throughout the home.
1504 N. Vanguard
1504 North Vanguard Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1667 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home! - This Leo Wilson home is situated in the desirable Harlan Ranch Community. The home features an open floor plan that is great for Family or entertaining. The kitchen features a Large granite island and gas stove top.
4225 N. Del Rey Ave.
4225 N Del Rey Ave, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2572 sqft
Large home with an open floor plan in the Quail Lake Community. This home offers nice amenities. - Living room, family room, dining room + den all with nice upgrades.
1712 North Ryan Avenue
1712 North Ryan Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2032 sqft
1712 N. Ryan Ave- Deauville East - New Granville Home For Rent in Clovis - Gorgeous New Granville home for rent in our prestigious Clovis development; Deauville East.
1940 N Tuscany Ln
1940 North Tuscany Lane, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1616 sqft
1940 N Tuscany Ln Available 07/17/20 Great home available in a great location!! Ready to move in May 1st! - » European Parc; Camden model » Impeccable north Clovis location; S/Shepherd & E/Willow » 3 Bedrooms +Den / 2.
1525 Mayflower Way
1525 Mayflower Way, Clovis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
756 sqft
Spacious Clovis Condo - Spacious one bedroom condo in north Clovis. This property is nicely updated and includes an attached two car garage, large outdoor patio, beautiful brick fireplace, and all appliances, including washer and dryer.
3092 Everglade Ave
3092 Everglade Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2526 sqft
Immaculate Home off of Shepherd & Locan - » Leo Wilson Home in Immaculate Condition » Prime location at Shepherd/Locan Ave » 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath / 3-car Garage » 2526 sf of living area on a 8400 sf lot » Tile throughout living areas » Granite
2858 Anton Avenue
2858 Anton Avenue, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1313 sqft
Newer home in gated community, great backyard w/ water feature & gazebo, Clovis East schools! - Well appointed amenities are included with this wonderful, Clovis home. (RLNE2060406)
2915 E. Eclipse Ave
2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners.
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
5120 E. Copper Ave
5120 East Copper Avenue, Fresno County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
7713 sqft
Breathtaking 6 Bedroom 7 Bath Custom Home in Northeast Clovis - Breathtaking Custom Built Northeast Estate with an impressive 7,713 sq.ft of living space on a hard to find and expansive 2.4 acre parcel.
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY – SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious
11319 Via Milano Way
11319 North via Milano Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1405 sqft
11319 Via Milano Way Available 08/01/20 11319 Via Milano Way - The home for rent is located in the prestigious and beautiful master planned development known as Copper River Ranch.
1025 E. Saginaw Way
1025 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1130 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME...COMING SOON!!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home will feature; Fresh Paint, Stove included, Private yard, ceiling fans, tile/carpet flooring, attached garage, and pet friendly.
1040 N. Villa Ave.
1040 North Villa Avenue, Fresno County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME... - This Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home will feature; Fresh Paint, Stove included, Private yard, ceiling fans, tile/carpet flooring, attached garage and pet friendly.
11044 North Via Grigia Way
11044 N via Grigia Way, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2366 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom with Loft in Copper River for Rent! - This incredible 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a spacious loft upstairs, granite counters, gas range cook top and a huge pantry! Located in the prestigious Copper River neighborhood, this home
1138 E. Royal Dornoch
1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
1138 E. Royal Dornoch (Copper/Millbrook) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the middle of July! This Northeast Fresno home is located in the Copper River area near Fugman Elementary. It offers 1700 Sq. Ft.
Huntington
3303 E Grant Avenue
3303 East Grant Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BD 2 BA home in Fresno! This first-floor unit features gleaming tile and original hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and gigantic windows providing an abundance of natural light.
Sunnyside
5906 E. Burns
5906 East Burns Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1909 sqft
Granville Built 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - This home features beautiful modern granite counters, an open floor plan that leads into your spacious yard which is perfect for Summer entertaining! The master includes a walk in closet, soaking tub, double
763 East Robin Lane
763 East Robin Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Woodward Lake Community of NE Fresno - Wonderful home with mature landscaping. Great location on NE Fresno. Close to Woodward Park and walking trails. (RLNE5671878)
3435 N. Maple Ave.
3435 North Maple Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1248 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.