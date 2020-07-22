Apartment List
/
CA
/
carmichael
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

17 Studio Apartments for rent in Carmichael, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Carmichael living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public t... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,385
423 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,185
480 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,788
495 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,730
434 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 22 at 08:19 AM
4 Units Available
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,806
455 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,625
432 sqft
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Old North Sacramento
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,223
550 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,430
616 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,640
590 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
216 Units Available
Midtown
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,819
496 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
39 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,775
530 sqft
Discover your new home at H16 Apartments in Sacramento, where you will experience the ultimate apartment living experience. Our impressive community was designed to exceed your expectations and give you sanctuary from your busy life.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
9 Units Available
Midtown
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
532 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Mansion Flats
1321 E Street 1
1321 E Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,295
1321 E Street, #1 - Property Id: 260150 Luxury, renovated, completed remodeled studio apartments. Open floor plans, stainless appliances. Walking distance to the best of Golden 1 Center and midtown. Covered onsite parking available.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
333 San Antonio Way
333 San Antonio Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,195
300 sqft
Please visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate information, qualifications, showings and application status. rentinfo365.com
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Carmichael, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Carmichael living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Carmichael during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

