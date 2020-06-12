/
2 bedroom apartments
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Capitola, CA
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
960 sqft
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.
801 Capitola Ave
801 Capitola Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Updated 2 bed/1 bath in Capitola - This charming Capitola home has been mostly remodeled. You will find gorgeous, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, brand new modern bathroom and 2 decent size bedrooms.
1925 46Th Ave #159
1925 46th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
865 sqft
Centrally Located Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; Water & Garbage, included.
Results within 5 miles of Capitola
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,302
900 sqft
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Eastside
832 Hanover St 4
832 Hanover St, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
Seabright Beauty - Property Id: 292621 Apt #4 New kitchen with marble counters, new flooring. mirrored doors on three closets/ bathroom: new acrylic tub and tile, new cabinets, new flooring, Newer kitchen marble counter Very Spacious Apartment.
Westside
102 Moore St
102 Moore Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2250 sqft
West Side Executive Home - Spacious Upscale remodeled home on Westside. Great for executives and professionals that want a touch of views without the traffic.
755 14th Ave #201
755 14th Avenue, Twin Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
760 sqft
755 14th Ave #201 Available 08/01/20 Schwann Lagoon 2 bed/1 bath Furnished Condo - Rare quiet and private ground floor end unit facing Schwann Lagoon! This 2 bed/1 bath luxury condo has been completely renovated including hardwood floors throughout
148 Campbell St
148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Water and Garbage included.
Eastside
246 Berkeley Way
246 Berkeley Way, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Arts and Crafts apartment in Santa Cruz. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and shared yard.
Downtown Santa Cruz
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.
Westside
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.
Eastside
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.
Results within 10 miles of Capitola
Westside
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
Westside
222 Grandview Street
222 Grandview Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1259 sqft
Upper Westside Home with Upgrades - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on the upper Westside of Santa Cruz.
1187 San Andreas RD
1187 San Andreas Road, La Selva Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
795 sqft
La Selva Beach, south of the downtown area, near Manrisa and Sunset Beaches. This is a cute cozy second unit on a spacious property. Work from home or easy commute to Santa Cruz area or Watsonville. Perfect for 1 or 2 people.
