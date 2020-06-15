All apartments in Cambria
427 Norfolk Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:41 PM

427 Norfolk Street

427 Norfolk Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

427 Norfolk Street, Cambria, CA 93428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cambria home spans the entire lower level of a recently redone duplex near downtown. Just steps from the water, this unit has lots of beach charm. Home is located in close proximity to downtown Cambria, known for its shopping and local cuisine. Both bedrooms in the property are large and have ample closet space. Unit has off street parking and washer/dryer in unit. Nearby park has pool, large grassy areas, and beach access.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Water and trash provided by owner. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

Link for the video walk through is:
https://youtu.be/WuC_-1a91EQ

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1939043?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,475, Available 7/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Norfolk Street have any available units?
427 Norfolk Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 427 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 Norfolk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 427 Norfolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambria.
Does 427 Norfolk Street offer parking?
Yes, 427 Norfolk Street does offer parking.
Does 427 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Norfolk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Norfolk Street have a pool?
Yes, 427 Norfolk Street has a pool.
Does 427 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 427 Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Norfolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Norfolk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Norfolk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
