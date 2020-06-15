427 Norfolk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cambria home spans the entire lower level of a recently redone duplex near downtown. Just steps from the water, this unit has lots of beach charm. Home is located in close proximity to downtown Cambria, known for its shopping and local cuisine. Both bedrooms in the property are large and have ample closet space. Unit has off street parking and washer/dryer in unit. Nearby park has pool, large grassy areas, and beach access.



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Water and trash provided by owner. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



Link for the video walk through is:

https://youtu.be/WuC_-1a91EQ



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1939043?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,475, Available 7/8/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

