Neighborhood Guide: Burbank

Check out the top neighborhoods in Burbank for renting an apartment: Northwest District, McNeil, Magnolia Park and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:49 PM
  1. 1. Northwest District
    Verified

    1 of 29

    Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
    16 Units Available
    Northwest District
    Empire Landing
    1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,318
    759 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,742
    1113 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $4,035
    1543 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 41

    Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
    70 Units Available
    Northwest District
    AVA Burbank
    401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
    Studio
    $1,448
    465 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,820
    647 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,290
    966 sqft
  2. 2. McNeil
    Verified

    1 of 19

    Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
    8 Units Available
    McNeil
    Kenwood Mews
    230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,140
    828 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,425
    983 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 34

    Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
    2 Units Available
    McNeil
    Oaks
    330 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
    Studio
    $1,750
    530 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,675
    963 sqft
  3. 3. Magnolia Park
    Verified

    1 of 41

    Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
    27 Units Available
    Magnolia Park
    Parc Pointe Apartments
    620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
    Studio
    $1,775
    410 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,995
    756 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,650
    1032 sqft

    1 of 12

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Magnolia Park
    1017 North Screenland Drive
    1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,400
    750 sqft
