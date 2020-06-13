Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

311 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bonita, CA

Finding an apartment in Bonita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
5217 Aleman Place
5217 Aleman Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Bonita Country Home - Single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac with RV parking. This home includes a family room, dining area and gas fireplace. Enjoy the large back yard. House is on approx 1/4 acre. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1550 sqft
Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.
Results within 1 mile of Bonita
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Terra Nova
13 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Rancho - Del Rey
13 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
Townhome Gated Community in the heart of Paradise Hills, 2Story, 2Car Garage attached, small backyard, Trash Included, community Pool & BBQ area Close to 125 & 805 Freeways Close to 32nd Naval Military Property is available now More info & apply

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home with Large Yard - Walking Distance to Schools - This bright and airy single level home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly functional floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Eastlake
38 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Otay Ranch
4 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1713 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Otay Ranch
10 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ocean Crest
4 Units Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1395 sqft
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Eastlake Greens
20 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,748
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Otay Ranch
16 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Otay Ranch Village
19 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,624
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ocean Crest
5 Units Available
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1030 sqft
Luxury apartments with distinctive floor plans, designer features, nine-foot ceilings and spacious living rooms. Easy to hop on the freeway or get to restaurants and shops. Swimming pool, spa and dry sauna on premises.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Otay Ranch
22 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for Bonita, CA

Did you know Bonita is the Spanish word for "beautiful"? And while this city is indeed beautiful, it is actually named after the ranch that once stood on the same land. This ranch, owned by Henry Ernest Cooper, was used to grow lemons starting in 1871. The ranch grew bonnie brae lemons, which also were named after the Bonita ranch. Small world!

Sometimes people think of southern California as a suburban paradise, especially around San Diego: lots of homes and tree-lined streets, traditional suburban amenities, and quiet and comfortable living. There's something different about Bonita, CA, though, even though it's a small suburb of San Diego. Bonita, located just minutes from the city's center, feels more like a rural enclave or country escape rather than a boring suburban town. It's home to about 12,500 people, which means that it's certainly a place that people live in and commute from. However, it also has tons of outdoor space and activities that residents and visitors can participate in, and it's located in a beautiful and scenic spot right by the Sweetwater River and Valley. Bonita began as a lemon ranch, but since its beginnings in the mid-1800s, has grown into a vibrant community of people doing a whole range of things. If you're interested in living in a place that is close to a world-class city, but offers you the feeling of a remote escape when you're at home, consider moving to Bonita. There are tons of rental housing options, from condos for rent to 2 bedroom apartments, and there's sure to be something you're looking for in your price range. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bonita, CA

Finding an apartment in Bonita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

