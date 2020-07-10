/
apartments with washer dryer
191 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA with washer-dryer
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
79340 Avenue 42
79340 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Perfect vacation rental located in beautiful Bermuda Dunes, CA. This updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect retreat. Open floor plan with living room/ dining room combination and spacious kitchen.
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
79159 Starlight Lane
79159 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
1825 sqft
Party, Party, Party! You will feel like you're on vacation at a tropical resort in your very own paradise, huge lot with pebble tech pool & spa, waterfall, palapas, cabanas, and outdoor kitchen for all your entertaining needs in this gorgeous
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 1 BR lower level unit, freshly painted overlooking pool and spa. Updated cabinetry, stainless appliances, plenty of storage with breakfast bar and eating area. Spacious Bedroom with walk in closet. Full Bath. Private laundry in unit.
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
79141 Avenue 42
79141 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom.
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
Sun City Shadow Hills
80442 Avenida Linda Vista
80442 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1571 sqft
Upgraded San Vicente home with north backyard that has extended concrete, fruit trees, covered patio with very low maintenance. The interior of the home has tile throughout.
78400 Via Caliente
78400 Via Caliente, La Quinta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3045 sqft
Vacation in this extraordinary pool home.
Sun City Palm Desert
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.
Sun City Shadow Hills
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1571 sqft
AGE 55 or better community. Available for move in NOW . Clean 2 bedroom home- den - 2 bath - remodeled kitchen and baths - 2 car attached garage Sun City is a 55 and older community.
Sun City Shadow Hills
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.
Palm Desert Resort
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.
78335 Scarlet Court
78335 Scarlet Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright.
43420 Illinois Avenue
43420 Illinois Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1258 sqft
Available all dates! Call now to book your next vacation!!!! rental in Palm Desert Country Club with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Living room opens up to large patio with Panoramic mountain view facing East right on the Golf Course.
Esplanade
79787 Parkway Esplanade
79787 Parkway Esplanade North, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2254 sqft
Seasonal Lease Opportunity in the Gated Community of Esplanade. Enjoy this South Facing Private Desert Home. Relax in the Spacious Backyard with Covered Patio and Private Pool and Spa. Open and Spacious 3BD/2BA Home.
Sun City Palm Desert
39830 Somerset Avenue
39830 Somerset Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Now available for winter 2021. Comfortably equipped with queen beds in both BRs. Carpet in BRs, tile in traffic area. Decorated in light colors and tastefully furnished. Great east facing back patio with nice patio furniture.
Sun City Palm Desert
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather.
Desert Breezes
43902 Via Palma
43902 Via Palma, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Beautiful Desert Breezes....2 Master Suites along with a powder room...Spacious floor plan! Centrally located and just minutes from all desert activities...Walking distance to the club house, pool and both tennis and pickle ball courts...
Desert Breezes
71 Tempe Trail
71 Tempe Trail, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2330 sqft
Located in the desirable Gated Community of Tucson in Palm Desert, this beautifully updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Pool/Spa Home has a Popular Open Floor Plan with Family Room & Formal Dining Rooms.
79385 Horizon Palms Circle
79385 Horizon Palms Circle, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Wonderful location in desirable North La Quinta, La Quinta Palms offers open green areas and pools just steps away from your back door. This single level condo offers 3 Bed, 3 baths and attached casita with private bath, wet bar and entrance.
Desert Breezes
43617 Via Badalona
43617 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1441 sqft
Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.
Esplanade
79645 Corte Bella
79645 Corte Bella, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2890 sqft
Oct-April-$7,000 and May-Sept $5,500. Spacious FOUR bedroom FOUR bathroom home that is immaculate and beautifully decorated. The backyard is an oasis with an over-sized pool. Relaxing spa that cascades into the pool.
