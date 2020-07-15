/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE
50 La Cruz Avenue, Benicia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV - Property Id: 309282 Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible. Owner Managed and Operated.
Results within 5 miles of Benicia
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
Results within 10 miles of Benicia
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
36 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,189
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C
325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
876 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Camelback
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1011 sqft
Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos. Close to commute, DVC, buslines, shopping.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
3225 Clayton Road
3225 Clayton Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1460 sqft
Brand new, never before lived in Town Home! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a spacious kitchen and living room area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island.
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun Terrace
3952 Bayview Cir
3952 Bayview Circle, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
1428 sqft
Newly remodel Furnished Cozy home w/ large backyard Available 08/14/20 This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.
Similar Pages
Benicia 2 BedroomsBenicia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBenicia 3 BedroomsBenicia Apartments with Balconies
Benicia Apartments with GaragesBenicia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBenicia Apartments with ParkingBenicia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAMountain House, CAOakley, CA