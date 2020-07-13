/
apartments with pool
11 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA with pool
1 of 4
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Oak Valley Greens
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Soboba
2230 Lake Park Dr
2230 Lake Park Drive, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! THIS 55+ COMMUNITY IS ACROSS FROM THE NEW SOBOBA CASINO. COME ENJOY THIS ACTIVE LIFESTYLE WITH POOL, SPA, BILLIARD ROOM, GYM, CLUBHOUSE, LAKE AND GREENBELT AREAS! NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35105 Mesa Grande Dr
35105 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
35105 Mesa Grande Dr - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w5crof1yNRV&ts=.5 996 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath condo in Calimesa. Downstairs unit with central HVAC and covered patio with extra storage. All electric unit.
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Mentone
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
841 San Ramon
841 San Ramon Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Upscale Sierra Dawn 55+ community - Clean & spacious 2 bed 2 bath home with a refrigerator. New flooring throughout, large shed & covered carport. 1,040 sq. ft. of living space, with built in drawers. Indoor laundry makes life easy. $1095.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
751 San Ignacio Drive - San Ignacio
751 San Ignacio Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1440 sqft
55+ Spacious 2 bed 2 bath SIERRA DAWN HOME! - This is a spacious 2 bed 2 bath home! 1,440 sq. ft. of living space all light and airy. Two large sheds, covered patio, closed in laundry room, add on room, & plenty of storage space. Only $1095.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
12691 Tigers Eye Way
12691 Tigers Eye Way, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1818 sqft
Beautifully appointed SOLAR included 4 bedroom with Loft in the gated Hyde Park Community! This home sits within a cul de sac providing a little extra space and comfort. All bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3131 Mill Ridge Drive
3131 Mill Ridge Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1888 sqft
Beautiful home located in a gated community. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1888 SqFt., 2 Car garage, large family room with a fireplace, large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and a large master suite with walk-in closets.
1 of 11
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15344 Avenida Fiesta
15344 Avenida Fiesta, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 5-bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the desirable Moreno Valley Ranch Community. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinet space.
