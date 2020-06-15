All apartments in Bear Valley Springs
24441 Oak Tree Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

24441 Oak Tree Court

24441 Oak Tree Court · (661) 972-3061
Location

24441 Oak Tree Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA 93561

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24441 Oak Tree Court · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BEAR VALLEY - REMODELED - HORSE PROPERTY WITH FENCED CORRALS - This is a must see! Available Now! Enjoy this picturesque 2 bedroom 2 bath with loft including over 1 acre on horse property. Newly painted interior and exterior and completely renovated interior. Curl up in front of the wood burning fireplace on cold winter nights. Include 3 horse corrals, large covered RV parking and enclosed dog kennel. The property is fully fenced.

Rent: $2195 includes refrigerator, washing machine, dryer
Deposit: will depend on application..credit report and rental history

APPLICATIONS CAN BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT LRSRM.COM

For more information contact:
Chrystle Hanson DRE#02031544
Office 661-822-9822
Mobile 661-972-3061
Email CHRYSTLE@LRSRM.com

Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4448098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24441 Oak Tree Court have any available units?
24441 Oak Tree Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24441 Oak Tree Court have?
Some of 24441 Oak Tree Court's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24441 Oak Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
24441 Oak Tree Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24441 Oak Tree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 24441 Oak Tree Court is pet friendly.
Does 24441 Oak Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 24441 Oak Tree Court does offer parking.
Does 24441 Oak Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24441 Oak Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24441 Oak Tree Court have a pool?
No, 24441 Oak Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 24441 Oak Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 24441 Oak Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24441 Oak Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24441 Oak Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24441 Oak Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24441 Oak Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
