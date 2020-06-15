24441 Oak Tree Court

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BEAR VALLEY - REMODELED - HORSE PROPERTY WITH FENCED CORRALS - This is a must see! Available Now! Enjoy this picturesque 2 bedroom 2 bath with loft including over 1 acre on horse property. Newly painted interior and exterior and completely renovated interior. Curl up in front of the wood burning fireplace on cold winter nights. Include 3 horse corrals, large covered RV parking and enclosed dog kennel. The property is fully fenced.



Rent: $2195 includes refrigerator, washing machine, dryer

Deposit: will depend on application..credit report and rental history



APPLICATIONS CAN BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT LRSRM.COM



For more information contact:

Chrystle Hanson DRE#02031544

Office 661-822-9822

Mobile 661-972-3061

Email CHRYSTLE@LRSRM.com



Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc.



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE4448098)