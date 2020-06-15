24441 Oak Tree Court

Amenities
BEAR VALLEY - REMODELED - HORSE PROPERTY WITH FENCED CORRALS - This is a must see! Available Now! Enjoy this picturesque 2 bedroom 2 bath with loft including over 1 acre on horse property. Newly painted interior and exterior and completely renovated interior. Curl up in front of the wood burning fireplace on cold winter nights. Include 3 horse corrals, large covered RV parking and enclosed dog kennel. The property is fully fenced.
Rent: $2195 includes refrigerator, washing machine, dryer
Deposit: will depend on application..credit report and rental history
APPLICATIONS CAN BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT LRSRM.COM
For more information contact:
Chrystle Hanson DRE#02031544
Office 661-822-9822
Mobile 661-972-3061
Email CHRYSTLE@LRSRM.com
Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc.
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE4448098)