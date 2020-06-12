/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Banning, CA
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.
755 La Costa Dr.
755 La Costa Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium.
686 Twin Hills Drive
686 Twin Hills Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1284 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with ceiling fans in all the rooms; washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher included. Home has an oversized 2-car garage, patio cover and room to park your golf cart on the side yard.
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.
Results within 1 mile of Banning
40789 Oregon Trail
40789 Oregon Trail, Cherry Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! - Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! HOA Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House, Billiards Room, and Unlimited Free Golf! Cooktop/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and
Results within 5 miles of Banning
14615 Cabazon St.
14615 Cabazon Street, Cabazon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
848 sqft
14615 Cabazon St - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qfSpvcAoTLm&ts=.5 848 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath house. Single car attached garage with opener. Fenced front and back yards.
Oak Valley Greens
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.
Results within 10 miles of Banning
College
1323 Bushy Tail Trail
1323 Bushy Tail Trail, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1072 sqft
55+ Complex with Pool and Spa - 55+ Senior Community with pool and spa. Homeowner pays association dues. This home is small, but well appointed! Ceiling fans in every room! Lovely screened in rear patio! One car garage, plus carport.
Soboba
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto, available on 4/6/2020. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities.
35164 Mesa Grande Dr
35164 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
35164 Mesa Grande Dr Available 06/16/20 35164 Mesa Grande Dr - Beautiful condo in Calimesa. 2 bed 2 bath 1254 sq ft downstairs unit in the Villa Mesa Grande Complex. Community pool and spa, central heat and air and small fenced yard.
Soboba
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.
Central Yucaipa
13626 Holmes St
13626 Holmes Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
13626 Holmes St. Yucaipa - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yrjtPXAwq3y&ts=.5 Spacious 2 bed/2 bath duplex in Yucaipa.
De Anza
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.
