2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valle Vista, CA
44728 Woodrow Way
44728 Woodrow Way, Valle Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Landlord is busy cleaning, painting, repairing and replacing the details on this home, ETA Nov 1st. Located in the deep end of a cul-de-sac giving it an over-sized yard with RV parking and a large storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Valle Vista
Soboba
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed.
841 San Ramon
841 San Ramon Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Upscale Sierra Dawn 55+ community - Clean & spacious 2 bed 2 bath home with a refrigerator. New flooring throughout, large shed & covered carport. 1,040 sq. ft. of living space, with built in drawers. Indoor laundry makes life easy. $1095.
751 San Ignacio Drive - San Ignacio
751 San Ignacio Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1440 sqft
55+ Spacious 2 bed 2 bath SIERRA DAWN HOME! - This is a spacious 2 bed 2 bath home! 1,440 sq. ft. of living space all light and airy. Two large sheds, covered patio, closed in laundry room, add on room, & plenty of storage space. Only $1095.
1351 Cabrillo Drive
1351 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1392 sqft
Beautifully Updated Manufactured Home - THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY in Sierra Dawn North - Spacious, bright, and airy remodeled home. Big windows allow in the light. Great kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and new dishwasher.
1226 E. Johnston Ave
1226 East Johnston Avenue, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1520 sqft
Adorable home ready for immediate move in! This two bedroom with one and a half bath single family home is perfect for anyone looking for only two bedrooms but wants the space of a larger home with a large back yard and two car garage.
350 San Mateo Circle
350 San Mateo Circle, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Nice Mobil home close to major shopping centers. This is a Senior Community only seniors to live here.
100 Susan Lane
100 Susan Lane, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath 55+ home in Hemet. This home features new carpet and fresh paint. The Living room opens to the dining room with a ceiling fan. Indoor Laundry room with utility sink and lots of shelves for storage. New Aluminum garage door.
Soboba
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.
De Anza
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.
1440 Calhoun CT #C
1440 Calhoun Court, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Quite two bedroom unit in a fourplex community with a one car garage, laundry facilities. This unit has updated features such as flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans, blinds, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Valle Vista
1355 Via La Presa
1355 Via La Presa, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1513 sqft
55+ Nice home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage 1513 Sqft.
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There
